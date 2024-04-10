TCNJ softball splits three straight doubleheaders

By Tyler Morello

Staff Writer

The College’s softball team had a busy weekend, playing a total of six games to continue New Jersey Athletic Conference play. They went 3-3 in these games, splitting each series against Kean University, Stockton University and Rutgers-Camden.

The Lions first hosted Kean on April 6 in a day doubleheader. They were able to win the first game 3-1, but fell 8-4 in the following one.

The College found themselves quickly down 1-0 after the top of the first inning in the opening game. Senior shortstop Julia Kinnally answered in the bottom half of the inning, evening the score with an RBI double to center field.

The score remained knotted at one until Lions fifth-year outfielder Kaci Neveling had a single that scored two. Sophomore pitcher Elizabeth Gosse threw a complete game while striking out three batters. Gosse held Kean scoreless after giving up the early run in the first inning.

Game two was highlighted by the Cougars’ bats, but the Lions did not go down without a fight. After going down 5-0 after the second inning, the Lions battled back and got within a run at 5-4. Sophomore Gianna Vazquez had an RBI single while Kinnally added to her great day at the plate with an RBI single and sac fly. A three-run homer by Kean in the sixth inning silenced the Lions’ comeback.

The next day was a doubleheader against Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey. The Lions came up short in the first game 2-1 in a pitching showcase from both teams. Gosse threw six innings for the Lions and struck out seven hitters while only giving up one earned run. Senior catcher Julia Mayernik contributed to the lone run for the College, hitting her third home run of the season.

Game two was another pitching duel that ended in a 3-0 Lions win, thanks to freshman pitcher Maya Knasiak tossing a complete game one-hitter. The College was able to score by putting the ball in play and forcing the Ospreys to field their positions. They had two crucial errors that led to all three of the Lions' runs.

The College finished up their stretch with a series against Rutgers-Camden, losing the first game but winning the second. There was not much to show for the Lions in the first game as the offense was not able to get into a rhythm. Gosse had another phenomenal outing, giving up one run and striking out six. That one run was the difference in the game though, as the Lions lost 1-0.

The Lions found themselves on the other end of a shutout in game two, defeating the Scarlet Raptors 6-0 to split the doubleheader. Kinnally continued to be a problem for opposing pitchers at the plate, going 2-3 with four RBIs in the contest. Mayernik went 2-2 and added to the run column with an RBI double, while freshman Taylor Freudenberg tacked on to the lead with an RBI single.

The Lions now stand 16-8 and 3-5 in NJAC play, which puts them tied for fifth in the standings. Their next games are this Saturday, April 13, at Montclair State University in a doubleheader.