‘The Bachelor’ finale: History in the making

Jesse Palmer, the host of “The Bachelor,” accurately predicted that this season’s finale would create Bachelor history, and it did (Photo courtesy of IMDb ).

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

Warning: This story contains spoilers.

The season 28 finale of “The Bachelor” premiered on March 25, captivating audiences with the journey for love led by bachelor Joey Graziadei and a series of contestants vying for his affection.

“The Bachelor” is a reality TV series hosted by the charismatic Jesse Palmer that centers on a single man looking for their forever person. Typically, this bachelor is a contestant from a prior season of “The Bachelorette” who didn’t find love and now seeks his life partner among a group of romantic interests. The show builds up to the bachelor proposing to one of the remaining contestants after eliminations occur during the iconic rose ceremony following various group and individual dates.

Graziadei was a runner-up on the latest season of “The Bachelorette,” season 20, where he competed for Charity Lawson’s love and affection only to be rejected at the altar since she had planned to accept a proposal from someone else.

This season welcomed a record-breaking 32 contestants on the first night at the Bachelor mansion, marking the highest number ever, according to USA Today. These women eagerly competed for Graziadei’s affection, each hoping for a chance at love and a future with him.

The season’s conclusion began with a preview showing Graziadei shedding tears at the Proposal Platform in Tulum. This glimpse left me curious about the events that evoked such an emotional reaction, though I speculated it was not a positive one. The cameras then turned to Palmer, who was hosting the live audience showing of the finale as he declared that “history will be made tonight.”

Pre-proposal and throughout the season, Graziadei repeatedly expressed how terrified he was to get his heart broken again. After all, he was ready to get down on one knee for Lawson and ended up leaving heartbroken.

Graziadei acknowledged the potential for a future with both Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, furthering him to seek advice from his family. During these discussions, he shared why he hadn’t yet expressed love to either woman. Additionally, both Kent and Anderson had the opportunity to individually meet Graziadei’s family.

Graziadei emphasized to his family that he hadn’t said “I love you” to either contestant yet, explaining his intention to reserve those words until the final day.

Following their final dates with Graziadei, Kent and Anderson had contrasting experiences. Kent’s date involved a serene “cleansing with copal,” during which she expressed her need for reassurance and validation from Graziadei. Despite her feelings for him, the date did not aid in providing clarity for Kent because of the lack of communication and his vocalized uncertainty about her.

Feeling unsettled, Kent sought out Anderson before the proposal, marking a first in Bachelor history. Their conversation revealed Anderson’s positive experience and validation from Graziadei, contrasting Kent’s doubts and lack of validation.

Anderson responded with unwavering support, expressing uncertainty about Graziadei’s choice while empathizing with Kent’s emotions. Despite her feelings for Graziadei, Anderson prioritized their closely-formed friendship and didn’t want Kent to experience heartbreak. Kent, although leaning towards Anderson being chosen, held onto hope and decided to stay despite her uncertainty.

The heartwarming moment of both contestants riding together to the Proposal Platform showed the deep bond they had formed during their journey to the show, which was so refreshing to see.

At the altar, Kent poured her heart out to Graziadei, admitting her love but expressing that he wouldn’t choose her. This emotional scene moved both viewers and Graziadei, highlighting his care for Kent despite not reciprocating romantic feelings in the same way.

What happened next absolutely shattered my heart into a million pieces. Kent graciously declined Graziadei’s offer to accompany her back to the car, choosing to walk alone. When she reaches the car, Anderson steps out, and Kent immediately embraces her warmly. In a tender moment, Kent whispers to Anderson, expressing, “I know your mom’s going to be looking down on this moment and she’s going to be so happy.”

Knowing Anderson’s longing for her late mother’s presence during significant life events, Kent’s words carried immense meaning and sincerity. Despite her pain, Kent’s support for her friend shines through with a heartfelt smile.

As emotions overwhelmed me, the upcoming proposal left me in tears. Graziadei’s heartfelt proposal speech, declaring his love for Anderson without hesitation, was truly moving. His words, “But there’s nothing difficult about choosing you,” resonated deeply, showcasing the depth of his feelings. Anderson’s acceptance of Graziadei’s proposal and the happy couple now embark on their journey together as an engaged couple.

The show then transitions to the present, where the engagement has been ongoing for a while. Palmer invites both women to discuss the proposal witnessed by the live audience and viewers at home. This marks the first public appearance of the happy couple and Kent post-show.

However, Palmer had more exciting news to share – the announcement of the next Bachelorette. To my surprise, it was revealed to be Jenn Tran, making her the first-ever Asian Bachelorette. This revelation was shocking given the show’s long history, but it’s a step forward when it comes to diversity and inclusivity, emphasizing that love knows no boundaries.

In essence, this season of “The Bachelor” was a rollercoaster of emotions, keeping me engaged with the drama and entertained throughout. For those who enjoy reality TV drama that blossoms into a heartfelt romance between genuine individuals, this show is a must-watch.