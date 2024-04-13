Top moments from the 2024 iHeart Music Awards

This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards featured an inspirational speech by Beyoncé as well as musical performances from many crowd-pleasing artists (courtesy of IMDb ).

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards was brimming with unforgettable, must-watch moments featuring beloved performers. If you missed out, fear not, as I’m here to provide a recap.

Hosted by the multi-talented Ludacris, the 12th annual event unfolded on April 1, airing on FOX and reaching audiences nationwide through iHeartRadio stations and the free iHeartRadio app.

Ludacris not only came to host the event but also delivered unforgettable performances of popular hits like “Yeah!,” “All I Do is Win” and “Move B*tch” alongside T-Pain. The glamorous gathering featured music legends such as Beyoncé and Cher, while artists like Tate McRae, TLC, Jelly Roll, Justin Timberlake and many others delivered incredible performances that left a lasting impression.

Another standout performance was delivered by TLC, who captivated the audience with renditions of their chart-topping hits “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls.” Additionally, TLC invited rapper Latto to pay tribute to the late Lisa Lopes by performing her iconic verse, a moment that truly moved me to tears.

The evening offered a total of approximately 88 categories up for grabs, encompassing both tangible awards and recognition as the crowd favorite in respected categories. This year, nine new categories made their debut, including Pop Song of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, K-pop Artist of the Year, K-pop Song of the Year, K-pop Album of the Year, Best New Artist (K-pop), Favorite On Screen and Favorite Debut Album.

Selecting the ideal track for the desired Song of the Year title was no easy feat, given the wide array of remarkable hits that were disputed. Ultimately, SZA secured this honor with her song “Kill Bill,” and also achieved the title of R&B Artist of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift, the singer-songwriter and queen of pop music, emerged as a major victor of the evening, bagging an impressive six awards. Among these were coveted titles such as Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Best Lyrics, TikTok Bop of the Year and Favorite Tour Style, as reported by Billboard. Swift experienced a sense of déjà vu as she replicated her success from the previous year, acquiring an equal number of awards.

Other stars who came out to be big winners on this year’s yellow carpet were Peso Pluma, Jelly Roll, Ice Spice and more.

According to iHeartRadio, Pluma started to get emotional after he won Song, Artist and Album of the Year within the regional Mexican category.

“I mean... no words. I have no words for this,” he said. “Thank you for all my fans. Thank you to all the people who have been supporting me since day one. This is just the beginning. Thank you for showing my Mexican roots. I think I'm one of the only Mexicans here but that’s proud.”

Pluma’s heartfelt thank you was not the only speech that moved me to tears. The ever-so-great Stevie Wonder presented Beyoncé with the “Innovator Award,” where he talked about how Beyoncé is a “true visionary” who has not only changed music and culture, but the world. Beyoncé’s humility and greatness shined through as she thanked Wonder in return for being such an inspiration and someone who gave her guidance.

She also expressed gratitude towards numerous artists such as Tracy Chapman, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and many others for transcending any stereotypes imposed on them. It’s because of their influence and aspirations that artists like her can strive for greatness and pave their own paths.

“To all the record labels, to every radio station, and every award show my hope is that we are more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions,” said Beyoncé.

In yet another cherished moment from the awards ceremony, Cher was honored with the “Icon Award” by her close friend Meryl Streep. During Streep’s tribute to Cher, she shared cherished memories of their friendship, recounting them for the audience. Such moments never fail to touch my heart.

Hulu is streaming the iHeartRadio Music Awards 21 days after it airs, providing an opportunity for both those who want to experience it again and those who missed it initially to view it. The incredible talent and excitement of these stars make me want to rewatch the show a thousand times over.