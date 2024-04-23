What to know about the NBA playoffs

By Joseph Caruso

Staff Writer

With the play-in tournament wrapped up, the National Basketball Association playoffs are officially set in stone. For the next month, 16 teams who have earned themselves a spot in the tournament will battle it out in a series of seven fashion until there is just one team remaining. With that being said, there are several things to look out for this postseason.

Injured Eastern Conference

Commissioner Adam Silver has implemented new rules to try and prevent resting during the regular season, and many are attributing that to the plethora of star players who are either missing the playoffs or not playing at full strength. No matter the reason, it is no secret that several playoff teams are going to be missing core pieces to their roster. This is especially prevalent in the Eastern Conference. Stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, and Julius Randle are going to be missing games. Other star players like Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid and Donovan Mitchell are very clearly operating at less than 100 percent. Unfortunately for these teams, the show must go on without their stars.

Boston Excellence

In search of their league-leading 18th championship in franchise history, the Celtics are the odds-on favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and for good reason. Boston finished a league-best 64-18, beating out the New York Knicks for first in the Eastern Conference by a whopping 14 games. With an offensive rating of 123.2, the Celtics are the best offensive team of all time by that metric. They are no slouch on the defensive end either, with All-Defensive worthy guards in Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, with Latvian seven-footer Kristaps Porziņģis commanding the paint. One can point to stats and numbers all day to get this point across, but simply put, in an injury-riddled east, the fully healthy Boston would have to collapse to not reach their 23rd NBA Finals.

Dallas Domination

Although it looks like Luka Dončić will fall short in the Most Valuable Player Award race, there is no taking away from the historic second half he and the Dallas Mavericks are having. After acquiring key role players at the trade deadline in P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, the Mavericks have leaped from the ninth seed to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. In that same time, Dončić averaged video game-like numbers with 32.9 points, 10.4 assists, and 9.9 rebounds per game. Perhaps the story of the year for the Mavericks, however, was Kyrie Irving. Surrounded by uncertainty and durability questions, Irving put together one of his best years, averaging 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while playing most of the year. They have a tough first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, but if Dončić and Irving are playing their best basketball, Dallas is a real championship contender.

Nuggets Quest to Repeat

There has not been a repeat champion since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, but the Denver Nuggets have all the pieces to go back to back. Future hall of famer Nikola Jokić is about to win his third MVP Award in four seasons, and his greatness can not be overstated. One of the most efficient and impactful players in the history of the sport, Jokić has now led the league in player efficiency rating for the fourth year in a row, something that has only been done before by Lebron James, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O’Neal in the modern era. Along with his offensive prowess, his heavily criticized defense has also improved. Along with him, this team carries much of the same cast that saw them take home the championship last season, with All-Star Jamal Murray and important role players in Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Peyton Watson. The Nuggets have a tough draw having to play the experienced Lakers, but should still be the favorite to come out of the West.

Youth Movement

Young stars are taking over the league, and this season, young teams have had a lot of success as well. The Oklahoma City Thunder, with an average age of just 23.8 years, are looking to become the youngest champion in league history. Being the No. 1 seed in the West, they have a great chance. Led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder won 57 games this season. It is not just them, however, as four of the 12 youngest teams have found themselves competing in the playoffs. The Magic, Pacers, and Timberwolves are all young teams led by young superstar players looking to make their mark with a signature playoff run.