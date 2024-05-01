TCNJ track and field hosts Lions Outdoor Invitational

By Aidan Mastandrea

Staff Writer

The College hosted the Lions Outdoor Invitational, the second outdoor track and field meet of the season, last weekend on April 26 and 27. The women's and men's programs both had many top finishers in the event.

The women's side was highlighted by junior Jessica Reilly. After breaking the school record in the hammer throw earlier this season, she proceeded to beat her own record on April 26 with a throw of 52.35 meters.

Junior Lily Lorio was able to post her personal best in the javelin, finishing fifth in the event with a throw of 35.22 meters.

On the men’s side, senior Ray Schmitt took home second place in the 100 meter dash for the Lions with a time of 10.82 seconds.

“It felt great having a good race under my belt with the support of the home crowd,” Schmitt, a finance major, said.

Freshman Tyler Demarco was able to place third in the high jump with a 4.30 meter jump.

The Lions used this event as a tune up for the NJAC Outdoor Championships. The College will head to Stockton on May 4, looking to take home some hardware.

“We’re more of a unit now than ever, and we’ll all be supporting each other and having each other’s backs throughout the weekend,” said Schmitt.