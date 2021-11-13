Catalytic converter theft ring strikes the College area

The suspects of the stolen parts at Rider University were seen driving this black, four-door Audi with tinted windows, according to Grant’s Oct. 25 email (Timothy Grant / Chief of Police).

By Alessia Contuzzi

Staff Writer

A catalytic converter was stolen from a student’s vehicle in the south parking lot of Campus Town sometime between Oct. 6 and 8. Students were notified of the crime via an email sent by Timothy Grant, the chief of police at the College, on Oct. 9 and were urged to report any suspicious activity or further knowledge of the crime.

The current timeline of the crime is relatively vague. The student returned to the vehicle and discovered the theft, and the College community was notified that same day. The crime is believed to have happened between Oct. 6 and 8, but the specific time and date have not been confirmed. Campus Police are working alongside the Regional Operations Intelligence Center (ROIC) to develop their understanding of the crime.

On Oct. 25, a similar email was sent to students by Grant regarding catalytic converter thefts at Rider University that day. Security camera footage caught the suspects driving a black, four-door Audi with tinted windows. With the crime occurring so close to campus, especially given the similar events at the College, Campus Police urges the community to report any sightings of this car or suspicious activity to them immediately.

There has been a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area because of their value. A catalytic converter is an extremely valuable part of a vehicle; it filters the toxic gases and creates more eco-friendly gases that are exhausted into the environment.

“Catalytic converters contain precious metals which make them expensive to replace,” Grant said. “Disreputable junkyards will pay hundreds of dollars for one. Theft rings are targeting this item on vehicles (particularly the Toyota Prius) for the precious metals they contain.”

Students with cars on campus were especially shocked to hear about the crime.

“As someone who relies on my car for doctors appointments and emergencies, it is scary to think that I could go to my car and have it not start because a part was stolen,” freshman elementary education and psychology major Sydney Lidz said. “Maybe there could be a security guard in the parking garage walking around. That way they could detect if any more thefts are occurring and protect students at the same time.”

Many students believe that receiving the crime alerts via email is helpful to keeping our campus community safe, comfortable and knowledgeable. With it still unsolved, some students are fearful for their cars on campus but know that Campus Police is always just a call away.

“For Chief Grant to actually reach out to students about a matter like this tells us all we really need to [know] how serious this situation is,” freshman business management major Logan Volk said. “I find Campus Police helpful on campus. They make the situation easier for everyone involved and make sure that everyone is safe.”

In order to prevent other crimes, Grant mentioned that students need to be aware of their surroundings, and parking vehicles in well-lit areas or parking decks whenever possible is ideal. As Grant stated in the aforementioned emails, students should contact Campus Police at 609-771-2345 if they observe any suspicious activity or have concerns.