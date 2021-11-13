Pastadoro brings modern and tasty meals to new Campus Town location

By Alessia Contuzzi

Staff Writer

Pastadoro is the new modern Italian restaurant located in the Campus Town Retail Shops right outside of campus. With a wide selection of homemade customizable pastas, a variety of salads and sides and fresh Italian gelato at reasonable prices, Pastadoro is appreciated by many.

“Designed to serve our intense, quick-paced lifestyles and the desire for fresh, high-quality flavors created daily and locally, Pastadoro was developed to answer both of these growing customer markets,” said owner, head chef and restaurateur of 25 years Anthony Adragna.

Adragna and a few other private investors opened Pastadoro with a goal to introduce New Jersey to a modern twist on fresh Old World Italian food. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, this restaurant is convenient and enjoyable for all, especially students with busy schedules.

“When I went to Pastadoro, I went with my teammates after a hard practice,” freshman speech pathology and audiology major Nina Branchizio said. “It was nice just to sit around with everyone and hang out in a really chill environment.”

Pastadoro is already highly spoken about for their appetizing meals and comfortable environment among the student body. The company’s mission is to become a part of the community through their new restaurant.

“We are focused on providing amazing service and fantastic fresh pasta creations to all of our new customers,” Adragna said. “The team at Pastadoro is also working hard to meet all of our new neighbors at TCNJ, Campus Town and throughout the local area. We want to become a pillar of the local community.”

During the beginning of the fall semester, the College gave students who were vaccinated against Covid-19 by Aug. 9 a $25 gift card to use anywhere in Campus Town. Through this, Pastadoro offered students a $50 gift card to Pastadoro in exchange for it.

“I think the idea of giving your $25 gift card for $50 to [Pastadoro] is super inventive and really caters to a college student because many are on a budget,” freshman criminology major Kerri McCarthy said.

From the free delicious samples given out during Welcome Week to the exciting gift card exchange, students are happy to see Pastadoro thrive in Campus Town. Each experience shared so far has been enjoyable.

“Everyone there is so welcoming, and the service is great. It was a great place that's so close to go and hang. The food is made super quick and it tastes really good,” Branchizio said.

Pastadoro is built on the importance of quality, freshness and community; they are proud of each homemade meal that they serve. From the pasta to the gelato, each treat is made to order.

“All of our dishes—pasta, sauces, Gelatos and more—are all made on-site, fresh daily. There isn’t any dried pasta or mixes we use,” Adragna said. “Everything starts and ends in our kitchen, with our own staff, each and every day.”

In the near future, the company is looking forward to expanding their talents into new markets countrywide. With their most popular dish, the Vodka Rigatoni, and the rest of the delicious menu, Pastadoro will continue to bring both the College and the community great meals and memories.