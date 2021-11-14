The Colleges Against Cancer executive board joins a survivor for his speech at Relay for Life on Oct. 23 in the Recreation Center (Izzy Smith / Photographer).

By Alessia Contuzzi

Staff Writer

Colleges Against Cancer’s (CAC) annual Relay for Life event took place in the Recreation Center on Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Co-sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Pi, Kappa Delta Rho and Sigma Kappa, this entertaining and emotional event raised $6,666.64 for the American Cancer Society and made a hopeful impact on the lives of those affected by cancer.

With a $10 registration fee, students created online portals and joined teams in order to ask for donations and raise funds from people in and outside the campus community. Relay for Life held activities such as walking the track, karaoke, contests, backyard games, prizes and vendor tables with bracelet sales and snacks. Throughout the night, luminaria bags — small paper lanterns — were decorated, lit and placed around the track to create a path of hope. At 6:30 p.m., the touching luminaria ceremony silent lap was led by survivors to remember those lost and honor survivors.

Kappa Delta Rho, a second-year co-sponsor of the event, favors this ceremony because it is a time to reflect on all of the lives impacted by cancer. The brothers of this fraternity took part in Relay for Life as they set up, cleaned up and helped out wherever was needed.

“Cancer is something that impacts everyone in some shape or form,” junior civil engineering major Anthony Cooper and junior finance major Michael Mutnick said. “Giving our time and effort for such an amazing cause is one of our organization’s core values. Our national fraternity’s philanthropy is partnered with B+, an organization that raises awareness for pediatric cancer. Naturally, we wanted to be involved with [this event] because they share similar values.”

CAC works to spread awareness around campus, advocate for a world without cancer and overall make a difference. The sense of encouragement and family that CAC provides for all those affected through events like Relay for Life contributes to the supportive community that the College provides.

“My father was diagnosed when I was eight weeks old and fought for almost three years before his passing. Participating in Relay for Life has helped me to find a community of people with similar experiences. We all join together to continue the fight our loved ones began,” junior elementary education/special education and i-STEM and CAC co-president Meghan Ring said. “My dad taught me the true meaning of strength and persistence. I strive to follow in his footsteps and provide hope to those who need it most. No one fights alone.”

Junior secondary education/special education and history major Arielle Goldberg is the other co-president of CAC and said the organization shows people that they are not alone in fighting cancer.

“I joined CAC for my mom who celebrated 10 years cancer-free this October. However, I know many are not as lucky as my mom, and in fact, I know this to be true with many of my other family members. CAC gives us a place to support one another, fundraise, spread awareness and help care for those currently impacted by cancer,” said Goldberg.

CAC meets every other Wednesday at 3 p.m. in room 228 of the Social Sciences Building. Students who wish to join CAC and make a difference can attend a meeting or reach out to cac@tcnj.edu. To learn more about the American Cancer Society and how to take part in the fight, visit cancer.org.