Spirit Week promoted lion spirit and entertained students weeklong with on-campus activities

By Alessia Contuzzi

Staff Writer

The College’s 33rd annual Spirit Week took place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2. Planned by Student Government and the Division of Student Affairs, the students were given many fun-filled opportunities to raise school spirit and spend time with their peers.

“I thought it was really cool that they had all of these events planned,” freshman health and exercise science major Melanie Loffredo said. “As a freshman, I was really excited to attend and get ready for my first Homecoming game.”

Kicking off with Monday’s “ReCreate Your Night: Blue & Gold Bingo,” students were able to enjoy two rounds of bingo from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. in the Rec Center and had a chance to win prizes ranging from College apparel to AirPods.

The College Union Board’s (CUB) “Field Day Nooner” was Tuesday’s first event. According to CUB’s Instagram post on Sept. 22, this event had free snacks, lawn games, airbrush tattoos and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Green Lawn. The second event was karaoke in the Brower Student Center (BSC) 100 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Here students were able to sing their favorite songs and perform together.

Wednesday housed the “Clash of the Classes: Volleyball Tournament” from noon to 2 p.m. on the Travers/Wolfe sand volleyball court. Classes competed against each other in a double-elimination bracket while showing their skills. Following this tournament, the “Cultural Cuisine Night: Bringing Home to you” gave students a sense of home with meals from the Indian Student Association, Chinese Student Association, French Club, German Club, Asian American Association, Haitian Student Association and Unión Latina from 5 to 7 p.m. This was located in the BSC Main Staircase.

On Thursday, the Student Government hosted the “Trivia! Trivia! Trivia!” in BSC 100W from 7 to 8:30 p.m where students competed in a trivia event with first, second and third place prizes. “Finish the Lyrics” followed this event and was in the same location from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Here students could listen to music, guess songs and win Amazon gift cards.

Spirit Week concluded with the “Blue and Gold Lunch” and the “Homecoming Fest” on Friday. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Atrium at Eickhoff was decorated with the College’s athletic apparel and other blue and gold decorations. Gameday eats were on the menu. The Student Government hosted the first three events of “Homecoming Fest:” “T-shirt Giveaway,” “Lions Cup” and “Hi! Score Arcade Night.” Free t-shirts were from noon to 2 p.m. on Green Lawn. Regarding the other two events, there were field day-like activities on the Sundial Lawn and classic arcade games in the BSC pre-function room. The Residence Hall Association (RHA) hosted “Friday Night Bites” in BSC 100 with free snacks while CUB hosted a coffee house with student-performed music and snacks in the Traditions lounge. These events occurred between 5 to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s events were all funded by the SAF. Four of Friday’s Homecoming Fest events were also funded by SAF.