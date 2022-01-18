The College brings Covid-19 testing policies into new semester

By Kevin Hornibrook

News Editor

Covid-19 testing will continue to be offered in the Decker Hall Social Space, as students, staff and faculty are expected to be tested within a week of returning to campus, according to an email the College sent to students on Tuesday.

The message urged everybody to schedule a required test before Feb. 4 in order to build “baseline data” around the virus on campus.

The email, sent by Covid Testing Coordinator Shari Blumenthal, followed up President Foster’s Jan. 11 email which announced detailed information about the spring semester.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will remain partnered with the College, but with a new registration process for the new year. All students and employees must go through the Navus Health website and register using their full name, TCNJ email address, PAWS ID, date of birth, and insurance information.

Any charges not covered by personal health insurance will be covered by the College. At-home Covid-19 tests and tests performed through outside testing sites will not be accepted.

Appointments, which are required for testing, can be scheduled after completing the registration. After this month, scheduling appointments will move to Calendly.

The testing location will operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Jan. 23. From Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, the hours change to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. From Jan. 31 onward, the hours are 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.







