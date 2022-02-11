BREAKING: The College lifts residential mask requirements

By Kalli Colacino

Managing Editor

In an email message from Residential Education and Housing today, the College announced the loosening of some Covid-19 restrictions — including no longer requiring students to wear a mask inside the residence halls.

Effective 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, the College will return to a “Level 2 status,” which means masks are no longer required in the residence halls and overnight guests that are residential students are now permitted.

According to the email, there are some exceptions that will require a mask to be worn — those who have tested positive, are symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive will be required to wear a well-fitted surgical mask, N95 or KN95 mask.

“It is important to note that while we are currently able to loosen restrictions, we may need to go back to increased safety protocols if compliance becomes an issue or if Covid rates increase,” the email stated.