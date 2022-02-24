Jersey Mike’s opens in Campus Town

By Dana Corvil

Jersey Mike’s is a New Jersey staple for submarine sandwiches, with approximately two thousand franchise locations across the United States. The Shoppes at Campus Town, directly outside of the College’s campus, gave Jersey Mike’s another homecoming with a new location, which opened on Feb. 2.

The location’s store manager, Mickey Donofrio, who is coming up on his sixth year as a Jersey Mike’s employee, began his career with the company as a manager in a Minnesota location. When granted the opportunity to return home to work in New Jersey, Donofrio jumped on it and is now an operating partner at the Campus Town location with part ownership of the store.

Despite the pandemic, Donofrio had no issue finding team members. In fact, Donofrio says they are currently overstaffed, with a total of 23 staff members. The staff consists of part-time college students, young Ewing locals and some full-time employees as well.

“I have had a lot of success,” Donofrio said. “Something about Jersey Mike’s attracts a lot of people — we know that Jersey Mike’s as a brand does a lot for what we do, the community we serve and on a national level as well.”

Kapya Kollin, a senior chemistry major at The College, says she was anticipating the opening of the sandwich shop for almost a year. “I really can’t remember a time when I was disappointed after eating Jersey Mike’s,” Kollin said.

At the height of the pandemic, employees were held to the universally established workplace standards of having their temperatures taken upon arrival, 20-second hand washing and following state sanctioned mask mandates, according to Donofrio. Devon Johnson, a senior business major, and long-time employee of Jersey Mike’s said, “we have made it the most comfortable, I feel, out of most places. Everybody in the store is cautious of what we do outside of work and inside of work.”

Jersey Mike’s corporate had originally settled on a different site for the new franchise location, which was just a few miles from the College. Yet, with the main franchisee being a Trenton High School alum and some staff from other locations being students at the College, this location seemed more fitting for those involved in the decision making process.

One student in particular, Devon Johnson, a senior business major, has been with the company since the age of 16 and will be taking on a full time management position alongside Donofrio after graduation this spring.

“People see Jersey Mike’s and they just feel good,” Johnson said. “The company prides itself on fresh ingredients, with bread baked and meat sliced at the start of every work day.”

Although nearly every business in Campus Town is an eatery, the staff of Jersey Mike’s expressed little to no concern over competition, holding strong to the idea that the name Jersey Mike’s truly speaks for itself.

“When more businesses come in here, it’s good for everybody. So I hope that all these spots are filled soon – the more draw the better,” Donofrio said.





