Pink Shift makes its way to the College for an explosive concert

By Jordan Galan

Staff Writer

CUB once again held another lively “Alt” concert, this time starring the bands Pink Shift and See Plus. The concert took place on Feb. 23 and began at 8 p.m. The songs carried the room away as people began dancing erratically, immersing themselves into the loud, heart-felt music.

Both bands were passionate with their style of punk-rock, but See Plus was able to give the audience a perfect taste of what was to come. Their enthusiasm during the performance was uplifting and infectious which got others into the concert as well.

“I really liked how sometimes in the songs you could just tell the band was just enjoying themselves,” said Landon Lombardo, a junior sociology and women gender studies major. “When the band really all just seems to have a really good time and really gets into the zone of their music, the fans just pick that up too.”

It was evident that the band was having a great time performing as they would not stop smiling the whole time they were on stage. When the last song finished there was applause and anticipation as to what Pink Shift would offer next.

The fast-pace electrifying music Pink Shift produced made it impossible to stand still as most people found themselves either swaying, head bobbing or dancing to their heart's content.

“People had the idea that less people were watching them,” said Luke Dimitrov-Kuhl, a junior history major. “You were able to just dance and be free, and it was really, really fun.”

Despite the intense nature of Pink Shift, there were a few times the lead singer took a moment to speak to the crowd and allow the audience to get to know the band on a more personal level.

“The lead singer got so involved with us,” Dimitrov-Kuhl said. “She was sitting on the carpet with us, playing off of us and talking to us between songs. It was very nice.”

The constant shift between hard rock and conversation created a unique experience. Students were able to laugh, scream and pour their emotions into each and every song. The punk-rock concert got in tune with students’ thoughts and feelings, and to some, it was an experience that truly let them relax and have fun.

“It’s a space to kind of let go and it’s a space to be with your friends and have a good time,” Lombardo said. “When the band does that, and when the crowd does that, and when they equally do it together, it’s a fun experience.”

With CUB delivering such diverse genres in their band selections, some students wish to see this continue for future events and concerts. Listening to different genres opens the door to music that some people would have never tried otherwise. From rap to punk-rock, CUB gives students the opportunity to branch out into different genres and learn what music works for them.

“It’s a person to person basis,” said Logan Patton, a freshmen political science major. “Listen to any or all music you can. Throw everything at the wall and see what you enjoy, and don’t turn it off because it’s a song you haven't heard before.”



