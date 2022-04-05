B+ foundation president spreads awareness about childhood cancer

Joe McDonough, President of The Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation, with students of the College (Photo courtesy of @tcnjam).

Karla Fonseca

Staff Writer

Joe McDonough, the President of the Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation, spoke at Kendall Hall on March 22 about the story of his late son and the mission of the foundation.

TCNJam, a student organization at the College, organized this event.

McDonough told the story of his late son, Andrew McDonough, who was suddenly diagnosed with AML Leukemia at the age of 14.

“I was stunned,” McDonough said. “My son led his team to a state championship and you’re gonna tell me that he got cancer?”

The loss of Andrew to cancer inspired McDonough to begin his mission of financially supporting families affected by pediatric cancer. The intention is to provide families the chance to save their loved ones.

“Last week, two full classrooms of kids died,” McDonough said. This week, two full classrooms of kids will die. Next week, two full classrooms of kids. We have to do something about that.”

He attributes the success of the foundation to students and its many supporters that make it possible to fund families.

“We had been so blessed with support when we were in the hospital, and so many families are not so fortunate,” McDonough said.

McDonough proceeded to recount the other schools and places his foundation has spoken at to further spread the word of the B+ foundation.

“We’d help one family, then two, and because of students like you and the students here before you, and the students at NYU, and Delaware, and Illinois, and Texas and Loyola Marymount, the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation is the largest provider of financial assistance to families of kids with cancer in the United States.”

McDonough continued telling the stories of various children and their journeys with cancer, followed by a question and answer session.

Sophomore nursing major Kaitlyn Ann Mendoza was moved by McDonough's story and was happy TCNJam held this event.

“I think it's really good that [TCNJam] is trying to raise money to help the kids that have [cancer], to help them get that future that they want and that they deserve, ‘cause I feel like everyone should be treated equally,” Mendoza said.

In his final sentiments, McDonough concluded the foundation’s true purpose and his passion toward this cause.

“Every child should have an equal chance,” McDonough said. “I don't care what their parents income is, I don't care what the color of their skin is, I don't care what their religion is, where they live. Every one of our kids should have an equal and best chance to survive.”

This event signifies the return of the TCNJam event, a large dance marathon with the aim of fundraising the B+ Foundation, for the first time in two years.

The large dance party aims to raise money for the B+ foundation and will occur on Apr. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m.. A number of events and activities, such as performances by the College’s Dance Team, speakers, line dancing and many more are scheduled to happen.



