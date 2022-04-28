Giants Looking to Trade Former 1st Round Pick Kadarius Toney

By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

New York Looking to Move on from young wideout

The New York Giants are seemingly in the market to trade their former 2021 first round pick WR Kadarius Toney after a season riddled with injuries but also flashes of greatness that kept fans of New York hopeful about the rookie. Despite this, the Giants are still likely to shop around and see what draft capital they would be able to obtain in return for a first round pick, not even one year after being drafted. This move likely comes in response to the recent boom in WR value, and the Giants want to see what they are able to obtain for Toney just in case he turns out to be a bust in the coming seasons. Across the games he did manage to play though, Toney put up 420 receiving yards with no touchdowns on the season. It is worth noting that 189 of those yards and roughly one third of his receptions for the season came in their October game against division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. This game is often brought up as the strongest reason as to why New York should give the young star a shot.

Big Blue building for a major draft

After a disappointing 4-13 2021 season, it is understandable the Giants would be looking to perform a total reset in both players and personnel, especially after hiring new HC Brian Daboll. Trading Toney would bolster an already impressive lineup of draft picks, consisting of two top ten picks in the first round at both fifth and seventh respectively, as well as the thirty-sixth pick early in the second round. The Giants are ready to reload and rebuild on their way to competing for the NFC East title, but it will likely take some time before they are able to do so.







