Lacrosse beats No. 4 ranked Gettysburg College

By Julia Duggan

Staff Writer

The College’s lacrosse team won on Tuesday against Gettysburg College. The Lions ended the game with a 16-10 score and kept an impressive lead against Gettysburg in every quarter. This win ended the three-game losing streak the College had against Gettysburg College.

Despite the windy conditions on the field, the Lions made scoring look easy. It took until the third quarter before Gettysburg answered any of the goals the College scored. In the first half of the game, the College scored nine goals.

Going into this game, the Lions were ranked No. 10 in the league and Gettysburg College was ranked fourth. The determination and strength the Lions showed at this game suggested they will climb higher in the ranks and have a chance to make the playoffs.

The number of penalties each team received during the game were roughly equal in the end. Five were against the College and four were against Gettysburg. No red cards were seen, and there was just one green card against the Lions.

The first goal was scored just one minute and 44 seconds into the game by attacker Jennifer LaRocca. About a minute later, attacker Natalie Berry scored another goal with assistance from Anna Devlin, who plays attack. Both teams showed strong defense on the field, as it took almost five minutes for Devlin to score with assistance from midfielder and attacker Ally Tobler.

Roughly two minutes later, Tobler scored a goal of her own, which was assisted by LaRocca. The last goal of the first quarter was scored with just 18 seconds left on the clock by midfielder Jillian Westerby — which marks her tenth goal of the season.

Within roughly two minutes of the second quarter, LaRocca scored another goal. Soon after, Tobler scored a goal with assistance from attacker Anna Wright. Westerby joined the action and scored a goal as well. Wright scored the last goal of the half, making the score 9-0.

Gettysburg College made some adjustments to their strategy as they scored the first goal of the third quarter roughly three minutes in by midfielder Kelly O’ Conner. The second goal was scored by Gettysburg attacker Jordan Basso who was assisted by midfielder Caroline Sullivan.

But the College quickly responded and scored a goal by Tobler. Gettysburg then responded with a third goal about a minute after by midfielder Katie Fullowan. Wright continued to play strong for the College by scoring two goals back-to-back for the Lions to close the third quarter with a score of 12-3.

The fourth quarter was a busy one, as nine goals were scored between the two teams.

The first goal was scored by Gettysburg. Tobler answered with a goal assisted by LaRocca. Roughly two minutes later, attacker Natalie Berry scored a goal and was followed by another goal from Gettysburg.

Roughly a minute later, Fullowan scored a goal which was answered with Wright scoring a goal of her own. Basso scored yet again for Gettysburg, which was followed by three goals from Fullowan. The last goal was assisted by Sullivan. The last goal of the game was scored by Westerby with assistance from Devlin, making the final 16-10 in favor of the Lions.

With this win, the lacrosse team is now 7-1 on the season. Their next matchup is a home game against Montclair State University on Saturday.








