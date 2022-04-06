CUB and the Beach and Surf Club host Luau Nooner

CUB had a smoothie stand that offered free beverages to students who attended the event (Victoria Gladstone / News Editor).

By Kaitlin Bavaro

Staff Writer

The College Union Board (CUB) hosted a cosponsored Luau Nooner with the College’s Beach and Surf Club on March 25 to educate students on indigenous Hawaiian culture and luaus, as well as the history of surfing.

The event featured smoothies, shaved ice, candy, snacks, flower leis, sand art and other tropical themed items for students to take home. In addition to a slideshow of facts about Hawaiian indeiginous culture and surfing, there were also games for students to play — including a surfing simulator.

Many students attended the event throughout the two hours it was held.

“This was one of my favorite nooners so far, I really enjoyed the smoothies and what they were giving away,” said freshman psychology major Danielle Brenner.

Members of CUB and the College’s Beach and Surf club were working at the nooner.

“It is important that students learn about Hawaiian indigenous culture, just as it is important to learn about any culture,” said Hannah Balla, the vice president of the Beach and Surf club and a junior urban elementary education and mathematics major. “Learning about culture helps students to grow as people and be accepting of everyone’s differences, as well as see the commonalities between us. It’s important to specifically learn about Hawaiian culture as they focus on the essence of life, teaching peace, kindness and compassion to future generations.”

The Beach and Surf club was excited to partner with CUB to spread awareness about their club.

“Due to the beach and surf club being founded in the 2019-2020 school year, there was not much time to establish the club before the pandemic,” Balla said. “Since coming back to campus the beach and surf club was thrilled to get more involved by co-hosting the luau nooner.”



