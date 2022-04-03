Softball overcomes weather, sweeps doubleheader

By Julia Duggan

Staff Writer

The College’s Softball team won two games on Saturday in a doubleheader against Manhattanville College. They have stretched their record for this season to 10-3.

Despite the downpours, both games were able to happen after a delay. The 3 p.m. game started after a sudden but quick downpour that came just after the first game ended. Despite the muddy fields, the College won the game, 5-2.

“The weather yesterday certainly wasn't great conditions to play in, but I thought my players did an outstanding job of staying focused with the rain, freezing rain, wind, temperatures falling and bright sun appearing out of nowhere, and then rain again,” said Sally Miller, the head coach of the softball team. “Wild weather day yesterday.”

The game started off with infielder Lauren Conroy hitting a two-run home run, giving the College two runs in the first inning. Conroy brought outfielder Kaci Neveling home who hit a single when Conroy’s hit sailed over the fence. Not to be outdone, Manhattanville College answered with a single home run from Giovanna Liggett, making the score at the top of the second inning 2-1.

The Lions did not take that score lightly, and came back in the bottom of the second inning scoring one run, which made the score 3-1. This was achieved by outfielder Lindsay Zengel — who got on base and worked her way to third base, setting up to score. Zengel was able to score when Conroy hit a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the third inning, outfielder/infielder Jaclyn Carifi helped her teammate score another run when she was able to get on base, which allowed infielder/catcher Kayla Hillenbrand to score. This brought the Lions to 4-1 over Manhattanville.

In the top of the fourth inning, Manhatanville put another run on the board, 4-2.

The Lions answered in the bottom of the fifth after Conroy got on base and was able to score after a leadoff walk, sealing the win, 5-2.

“Offensively we have been having really good approaches and driving the ball to all fields,” said Miller. “In yesterday’s games, we had a mix of speed and power that produced a lot of runs.”

Besides hitting, there were stunning fielding and pitching plays that warranted cheers from the stands.

Pitcher Ally Schlee pitched the entire second game for the lions. Schlee caught line drives that resulted in several opposing players to be out at first and caused a lot of foul balls to be hit where they were caught by other players, resulting in outs.

Infielder Victoria Aspiazu managed to get 12 Manhatanville players out in a single game. While other teammates helped in getting outs, no one came close to the number that Aspiazu got in the second game. Carifi had four and Conroy and infielder Julia Kinnally both got one out.

“We had a great opportunity to play both at home Friday and yesterday and I think we did a great job the last few days defensively, offensively and in the circle,” said Miller.







