The Collegiate Recovery Community’s Miami vice party: A time for substance-free fun

By Myara Gomez

Staff Writer

The Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) held its Miami Vice Party, a substance-free event, on Sept. 24 to promote the organization and to show that substance-free fun is possible.

Eric Van Eck, the advisor of the organization as well as the College’s recovery and prevention coordinator, said that about forty people attended the event.

“Every fall semester we have a kickoff party to welcome in the new school year,” said junior psychology major Rob Mitten. “We try to have to it at the end of September, which is Recovery Month, as a way to celebrate all the hard work we have done over the past few weeks. This year’s theme was the dream of our advisor, Eric Van Eck, and we were more than happy to oblige.”

Mitten also acknowledged that many students do not use substances and they do not feel comfortable at parties where substances are present.

This event was open to all on campus and made to be an alternative to other parties where substances are present.

“Although being completely substance-free it is not a requirement for membership in the CRC, it is a requirement of the events we host,” said Van Eck. “One of the CRC's strongest virtues is deep reverence and radical acceptance for who we are as individuals. Since some of our members are in recovery from substance use disorders, and others have been deeply harmed by a loved one’s problematic substance use, we show respect to these members by maintaining a substance free atmosphere at all our events.

CRC follows three pillars for each event they host, which include support, advocacy and community.

“We obviously have fun events like the Miami Vice Party, but we also do more chill fun events like movie nights and go-karting,” said Mitten. “Events like these fall under our ‘community’ pillar. We also do many educational and informational trainings and similar events that carry out our ‘advocacy’ pillar. These are days like narcan trainings and prescription drug take back days. Lastly, we have our ‘support’ pillar-related events where we hope to help each other in our mental health recovery journeys and help those who are looking to start theirs.”

CRC has meetings every Monday at 8 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. The meetings on Mondays are more support based and Wednesday meetings are general board meetings.

“We come for the mission, and we stay for the relationships,” said Van Eck. “If you identify with the recovery process and want to meet others who understand you and want to help support your healing and growth then please join us for any of our events, and we will let you know how to get more involved.”

If a student has any questions or is interested in joining the Collegiate Recovery Community, they may contact Eric Van Eck at vaneck3@tcnj.edu.