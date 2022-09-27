Theta Phi Alpha holds blood drive in honor of childhood cancer awareness month

By Kaitlin Bavaro

Staff Writer

The sorority Theta Phi Alpha, alongside the fraternities Beta Theta Pi, Alpha Epsilon Pi and Kappa Delta Rho, held a blood drive at Brower Student Center on Friday, Sep. 23, in honor of childhood cancer awareness month. Twenty-nine units of blood were donated that day, which can be administered to about 87 people.

The purpose of the drive was to give back to the College’s local community, according to junior biomedical engineering major Cory Sahanas, who helped organize and run the event as the Panhellenic Delegate of Theta Phi Alpha.

“I personally contacted New Jersey Blood Services, booked a room, confirmed the drive, and set up the event logistically,” said Sahanas. “I also coordinated with different organizations on campus to help us out.”

Members of Theta Phi Alpha volunteered at the blood drive throughout by assisting donors while they check in and making sure they stay rested and healthy after donating blood. Snacks, water, and juice were provided throughout the day to ensure that everyone who had donated could stay hydrated, replenished, and safe. Beta Theta Pi, Alpha Epsilon Pi, and Kappa Delta Rho helped advertise the event and each sent donors from their respective chapters.

Sophomore special and elementary education major Allie Gandolfo was one of the many students that donated blood at the drive.

“I always loved helping anyone out in any way I can,” Gandolfo said. “My blood type is a universal donor type, and it is really nice knowing that I am helping people out who truly need it.”

The blood drive was held in honor of children who are battling cancer and many of whom need frequent blood donations in order to survive. According to Children's Cancer, childhood cancer is the number one cause of disease-related death for children in the nation. One in five children who get diagnosed with cancer will not survive, and forty-seven children get diagnosed with cancer everyday.

With the nation still struggling with a blood donation shortage, blood donations are becoming more encouraged and urgently needed from those all across the country who are eligible to donate their blood. In response to this national crisis, the FDA now allows for people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 to donate, as well as those who have not experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the last ten days.

According to the Community Blood Center, forty-three million Americans need blood donations annually. While 37% of Americans are eligible to donate blood, only about 10% do annually. Currently, the U.S. blood supply is at the lowest it has been in the last decade, which can be blamed in part on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not trying to reach any goal besides doing our part as an organization to help others as best as we can,” said Sahanas. “We had the opportunity to schedule this, and I felt like it could really make a difference.”

To donate blood locally, visit the campus town Miller-Keystone website. If you are not near the Ewing, New Jersey area and are still interested in donating blood, visit the Red Cross website.