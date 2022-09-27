Try to Keep Up! — ‘The Kardashians’ Review

By Sara Nigro

Staff Writer

With its first episode released Thursday, Sept. 22, “The Kardashians” made a chaotic comeback with its second season.

Following the success of their previous reality show that launched them into worldwide fame, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the Kardashian family made their return to reality TV earlier this year with a new show simply titled “The Kardashians.”

The start of Season 2 swoops in to reveal the mysteries left from the cliffhanger of the first season. In doing so, they latch onto the current drama surrounding the family, grabbing the audience’s attention.

Unlike the majority of the previous episodes, the first episode of the season centers around an individual sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The opening scene of the episode is an intimate conversation between Khloe and her older sister Kim as they discuss revealing an important secret. While some super fans may know what the secret is prior to its reveal, it comes as a strong opening, hooking its viewers just a few minutes into the episode.

The episode as a whole is set at a slower, more relaxed pace than the previous episodes of season 1. In doing so, the emphasis on the drama is heightened, allowing the family to reveal their side of the story rather than the media.

They allow themselves to have some control over their public perception through their explanations of the situation as well as the vulnerability expressed in the individual interviews. The emotion and compassion displayed by each Kardashian creates a relatability they often lack.

Focusing on what is most important in keeping the show successful, as well as their family together, they emphasize the bond they have with one another. Although the center of attention in this episode is Khloe, all of her family members play a role in helping her through the situation and coming together as a united family.

While I think that this episode was essential and an interesting introduction to the second season, I think the following episodes would benefit from returning to the fast-paced structure of previous episodes.

The last few minutes of the episode are designated to showing the audience what’s to come in this upcoming season. This preview includes clips from each family member all focused on different ventures and all struggling with different issues.

Kendall claims she is ready to start something new and she says, “I'm starting a new chapter in my life. I want to be a business woman.” Meanwhile, Kylie opens up about her struggles with postpartum after the birth of her baby boy earlier this year. Kim receives media backlash from a statement she makes in a promotional video, Kourtney continues to be in bliss as she is excited and solely focused on her Italian wedding with fiancé and famous drummer Travis Barker, and the mother holding them all together, Kris, seems to be struggling with health issues and is hiding it from her family, creating a whirlwind of drama for all of her loved ones.

Overall, the series returns with an emotional and vulnerable mood, captivating viewers with its new take on the episode content and format.

The preview proves relevant in setting up an exciting season and seems to return to its original format of alternating between the family members and following a chronological timeline. It follows suit of the previous trailer and draws attention to their show. Whether you love or hate the Kardashians, they prove they have an undeniable talent to entertain.

“The Kardashians” is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes released every Thursday.