Bans Off Our Bodies: A rally against the overturning of Roe v. Wade

By Myara Gomez

Staff Writer

Bans Off Our Bodies, a student organization formed following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, hosted a rally of students on Oct. 12 to speak on female reproductive rights. The rally took place outside of the Brower Student Center.

A few of the organizations that attended the rally were the young Democratic Socialists of America, Planned Parenthood, the College’s RHA, Women in Learning and Leadership, and the Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) department.

There were many cosponsors, such as Women in Learning and Leadership, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI), TCNJ musical theatre, TCNJ RHA, Physics Club, Public Health Communications Club, Beach and Surf Club, Pre-Health DEM, Title IX, WGSS, the criminology department, the anthropology department, the sociology department, PRISM and SAGE, and Amnesty International.

“A lot of people spoke on personal experiences, the importance of being registered to vote, men acknowledging how this is a men's issue as well and overall just bonding over sharing personal experiences,” said junior criminology major Jess Mirkin.

The students that spoke at the rally had volunteered to come.

“The [Roe v. Wade] decision made me scared for people in our country that may need an abortion, i.e. people with uteruses,” said junior psychology major Rachel Guloy.

Guloy shared her fears for the future and believes that lawmakers should not have a say over women’s bodies.

“I am pro-choice and believe that people are entitled to reproductive rights, especially because pregnancy and having a child are incredibly life-changing,” Guloy said. “As such, only the individual whom it affects should make the decision as to whether they will or will not have an abortion.”

According to History.com, Roe v. Wade is a “legal decision issued on January 22, 1973, in which the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Texas statute banning abortion, effectively legalizing the procedure across the United States. The court held that a woman’s right to an abortion was implicit in the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.”

“Trigger Laws is just one of many of the terrifying changes that will occur in the U.S.A,” said Marceline Hale, a freshman political science major. “If things keep moving the way they are, I think many are going to be a part of a silent genocide.”

Hale expressed her concern over these laws being overturned and claims that the result of this would be several tragedies. Several women are losing access to medical procedures they are entitled to because of the law being changed.

“This will have an effect on many marginalized communities, especially POC,” Hale said.

The Bans off our Bodies rally held at the College was brought together to fight this law and so these students could share their feelings about this.

“I believe that the rally inspired many people to vote for individuals who would protect abortion access and allowed those who are angry, frustrated and scared by the decision to come together with a common goal,” Guloy said. “I personally felt encouraged seeing people on campus who shared the same beliefs as me, and I felt inspired to do what I could for abortion within the campus community.”



