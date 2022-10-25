Students ring in Homecoming with spirit, swag and snacks

By Isabella Darcy

Staff Writer

The 34th annual Homecoming Spirit week, put together by Student Government and the Division of Student Affairs, hosted numerous activities during the week of Oct. 17 leading up to Homecoming fest.

The week kicked off with Traditions Trivia on Monday night, hosted by Student Government. Teams of four competed for prizes by answering trivia questions at Traditions.

“Each event has been planned with the intention to bring together the campus through various games and events to really give back to the TCNJ community,” said junior history and secondary education major Jaison Hiltner.

As the Vice President for Student Services, Hiltner attended and worked on several of the Student Government hosted events.

“Homecoming Spirit Week is a great opportunity for the student body to express their spirit within TCNJ and show what TCNJ is really about,” said Hiltner.

On Tuesday night, The College Union Board’s Student Coffeehouse event in the Traditions lounge hosted three student singing performances to a full house. Attendees could grab Wawa coffee, donuts, and other refreshments to snack on while watching the performances.

Some songs on the setlist’s included “Valerie” by Mark Ronson, “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa.

Shannon Laubach, a sophomore elementary education major, played the guitar and sang her favorite song “Waiting Room” by Phoebe Bridgers.

“I figured for a coffee house, it’s kind of like a different vibe, so I wanted to pick songs that everyone knew and were a little bit slower,” said Laubach.

Shannon Laubach performing “Waiting Room” (Photo courtesy of Isabella Darcy / Staff Writer).

“My hopes/goals for Homecoming week is just for the students to really have a good time at each event,” Hiltner said. “So far this week, I have seen a lot of students meeting new people at each event, and I really enjoy knowing that those attending these events are getting something super positive out of it.”

The Student Government handed out free t-shirts outside of Green Hall on Wednesday. Any student who stopped by their tables could pick up a navy blue Homecoming 2022 shirt.

Despite the cold weather, there was a large turnout. When shirt distribution began, the line extended from Green Lawn to Alumni Grove.

T-Shirt Giveaway (Photo’s courtesy of Isabella Darcy / Staff Writer).

The Student Government also hosted a Silent Disco later Wednesday night from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Brower Student Center. Room 100 was lit up by strobing colorful lights. Attendees were given special headphones that would play different types of music, depending on which channel they chose. With multiple channels to select, attendees sang and danced together, but sometimes to different songs.

The College has held multiple Silent Disco’s. The popular event attracts both newcomers and veterans.

While waiting in line to get into Thursday’s Silent Disco, freshman elementary education major Olivia Formoso said, “I loved it during Welcome Week. It was a ten out of ten. I would recommend.”

Students had the opportunity to take home a lion stuffed animal or “Roscoe” plush toy on Thursday at “Stuff-A-Plush.” The event took place at Brower Student Center. Also, at the Student Center, later on in the night was “Finish the Lyrics” where students competed for the chance to win Amazon gift cards.

The final night before the Homecoming game ended with “Friday Night Bites” in Brower Student Center. The Residential Hall Association (RHA) has hosted this event for over five years.

Attendees could load up their plates with food and answer trivia questions for the chance to win prizes. Up for grabs on Friday were gift cards, blankets, plushies and more.

“RHA continues to host Friday Night Bites because it is a great way to foster community bonding across the College’s campus during Homecoming week,” said Amy Fulligton, a junior biology major and vice president of administration for the Residence Hall Association.

Tables were filled with snacking students who worked together to answer trivia questions.

“It is always a successful event that students return to year after year since it promotes social engagement through good food and fun activities during a week centered around school spirit,” said Fullington.

“Friday Night Bites” hosted by the Residential Hall Association (Photo courtesy of Isabella Darcy / Staff Writer).

After a week of spirit-filled events, students were ready to cheer on the College at Saturday’s Homecoming game.





