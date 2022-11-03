All fun and games at the Late night CUB Event

Students participating in the “Pumpkin Smash” game (Photo courtesy of Parisa Burton / Correspondent).

By Parisa Burton

Correspondent

The week before Halloween, the College Union Board (CUB) put together an event called “Spooky Late Nighter” on Oct. 26 to honor its tradition of hosting a late-night event per semester.

Students overflowed the Browser Student Center to take advantage of everything the event had to offer. At the entrance, students gathered to take pictures at the photo booth station.

Inside, there were fun inflatable games like Pumpkin Smash, Alien Invasion Cannonball, a bouncy house, face painting, as well as snack and drink stations.

Spooky music played, and accessories like light-up cat ears and colorful fangs were given to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

Tables filled the room topped with orange tablecloths and balloon centerpieces. Students relaxed as they painted mason jars with fun colors.

“It’s the second biggest event of the semester so far, the first being the upcoming Yung Gravy Concert,” said Mia Decker-Steckhahn, a senior visual arts photography major and events coordinator.

According to Decker-Steckhahn, CUB holds a late-night event every semester, and the theme changes every time.

“This one is Halloween-themed, but CUB has done a cosmic theme and a Jersey shore theme in the past,” Decker-Steckhahn said.

Students were having a good time across all of the activities.

“My favorite activity was the bouncy house and getting mocktails,” said sophomore accounting major Tiffany Saji.

The mocktail station offered three options: brain juice, witches brew and poisoned apple.

Event coordinator Harrison Fehn, a junior interdisciplinary business major, said the most popular activity of the night was the candy apple station. Sophomore psychology major Kayla Harris agreed. The line stretched the farthest in comparison to all others.

To Fehn’s surprise, the bouncy house hadn’t received as much traction as one might expect.

Lily Collins, another event coordinator and a sophomore secondary/special ed and history major, was also surprised that the bouncy house was less popular. Collins added that the trick-or-treat station was also one of the most popular activities of the night.

Sweet treats like fruit snack gummies, pretzels, candy corn and chocolate were scattered across tables, along with trick-or-treat bags for attendees to pick their favorite treats.

“The event was a cool experience and something I would likely attend in the future,” Saji said.

Fehn said the event was successful and had a large turnout.

“There are a ton of people here,” Fehn said. “It surpassed my expectations for sure.”



