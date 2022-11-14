TCNJam hosts flag football game to fundraise for childhood cancer

Kaitlin Bavaro

Features Assistant Editor

TCNJam hosted a flag football game on Oct. 23 to raise money for The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money for families affected by childhood cancer who need financial assistance and childhood cancer research, as well as spreading awareness of the cause.

Greek life organizations at the College aid in fundraising for The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation throughout the year through TCNJam. TCNJam raises money for The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation.

The event had 25 flag football teams involved in the tournament, ranging from students in Greek life to student athletes. There were around 230 participants in the games throughout the event, as well as many student and family viewers. TCNJam was able to raise over $1,000 with ticket registration and concession sales.

“[This] is an awesome turnout for TCNJam,” said junior marketing Lizzi Autino, who helped plan the event. “The executive board is extremely grateful for those who participated because it positively impacted the kids’ [who are affected by childhood cancer] lives.”

Greek life organizations Delta Phi Epsilon and Sigma Alpha Epsilon won the flag football tournament.

Junior education major Kerry Glacken did not play in the games but was at the event to cheer on her sorority sisters.

“I love being involved in [the College] community, and I enjoyed being with my sisters and cheering them on,” Glacken said.

According to their main website homepage, The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation also uses money donated towards the cause to aid in funding more than 150 cancer research projects around the world. The foundation also was able to give financial assistance to around 3,000 families in 2021.

TCNJam does many activities throughout the year to raise money towards the cause.

“We are beginning to plan our Basketball Tournament that is expected to occur next semester in February 2023,” said Autino. “In addition, we are preparing for our annual TCNJam on-campus event that is going to take place next semester in April 2023. This day is dedicated to our B+ Heroes, and we are honored to have them join us.”

For more information about TCNJam and The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, please visit www.bepositive.org.

“After seeing last year's TCNJam 2022 annual event and the flag football tournament being a huge success, I am excited to see what else TCNJam is going to bring to the campus community this year and in the future,” Autino added. “Our team is thinking of unique and innovative ways to grow the TCNJam brand and make students more aware of our purpose and mission.”



