In Memoriam: Remembering Robbie Coltrane

By Ally Uhlendorf

Staff Writer

Robbie Coltrane, the beloved Scottish actor best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” series, died on Friday, Oct. 14 at the age of 72.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and am very sad that he’s passed,” “Harry Potter” co-star Daniel Radcliffe told Deadline. “He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Coltrane’s death was confirmed by his agent, Belinda Wright, and on Oct. 24, it was confirmed that the actor had died from a number of conditions, including multiple organ failure, sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block, according to The Mirror.

Throughout his four-decade acting career, Coltrane’s diverse roles varied from drama to comedy. Jumpstarting his fame in 1983, his first well-known appearance was in the sketch series “Alfresco,” which led him to his award-winning role in the BBC miniseries “Tutti Frutti.” From that point on, Coltrane was a star.

The freshly-famous actor then earned a hit lead role as Dr. Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the popular TV series “Cracker.” The drama consisted of three seasons, which originally aired from 1993-1996 and was later followed by a special two-hour final episode released in 2006.

After landing multiple successful acting jobs, Coltrane was recognized for his talent and was personally selected by J.K. Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” series, to take on the golden-ticket role of the lovable half-giant Hagrid in the live-action films.

Through his role as Hagrid, the entertainer left an impact on not only the “Harry Potter” world, but also the acting world. According to his fellow co-stars, Coltrane was known for bringing joy to people’s lives and bringing laughter wherever he went.

"Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid ... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," his agent told the BBC.

Coltrane embodied all of his roles and left a larger-than-life legacy on the world of acting. The actor’s warm, welcoming presence will live on for decades.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easily,” Coltrane said in the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” “I'll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will.”