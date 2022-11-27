Yung Gravy performs at fall concert

By Victoria Gladstone

News Editor

For the first time since 2019, the College Union Board (CUB) hosted its fall concert with the main act being singer Yung Gravy. A DJ called Audien, as well as two student DJs, Ryan Fiore and Matthew Richardson opened the show.

The recreational center main floor was flooded with over 2,000 students once the doors opened at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. The student openers each took turns performing their twenty-minute sets.

The concert was hosted by CUB and run by the LIVE board within the organization. Their job is to work live performances on campus including concerts, comedy shows, lectures, and more.

Senior communication studies major Bella Trucco is the executive director for CUB and managed the LIVE board during the event to ensure a successful night.

“It was such a joy-filled experience all around,” Trucco said. “I am just so beyond proud of my board and everything they are capable of.”

As mentioned earlier, Yung Gravy’s performance marked the first large-scale concert to be hosted on campus by CUB since 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CUB has not been able to host what is normally one of its biggest events during the semester.

(Elizabeth Gladstone / Photo Editor)

“This was our first Rec. Center concert since 2019, which was my freshman year before CUB was such a focal point in my life,” said Trucco. “Now, working on this production as a senior, it was just such a full circle moment to see it all come together.”

Freshman journalism major Olivia Harrison arrived when the doors opened and was able to get out of the rain after waiting for twenty minutes in line. She was pleased with her time at the concert.

“I had a lot of fun at the concert,” said Harrison. “Although the opening act was not something I was one hundred percent interested in, it was worth the wait to see Yung Gravy.”

With a sold-out concert of 2,500 tickets, the recreation center’s dance floor was crowded as students gathered as close as they could get to the stage.

“The concert was standing room only which was difficult at times because a couple of people tried to get aggressive but I had an awesome view and a great time,” said Harrison.

Though there was a rainstorm, many students waited for hours outside the recreation center since tickets were for general admission only.

Junior history and secondary education major Regan Fredericks waited in line for the concert for five hours and stood against the barrier during the concert.

“I wanted to wait in line so I could be in the very front row and have a good view,” said Fredericks. “I will definitely be going to more concerts.”

CUB will not be holding a spring concert due to budget cuts, but plans to hold more concerts in the future.