BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street

By Kaitlin Bavaro

News Editor

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday at the Ewing intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street and later died as a result of his injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Ewing Police Department.

Ewing police arrived at the scene at 5:48 p.m. after a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

According to Ewing police, the pedestrian was an elderly man. The man was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the motor vehicle stopped after hitting the pedestrian and remained at the scene. The vehicle’s operator is currently cooperating with investigation from Ewing Police Department Officer Stephen Arnold with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team.

To report additional information about the accident, contact Detective Justin Quinlan at 609-882-1313 ext. 7512 or at jquinlan@ewingnj.org, by confidential tip line through text or call at 609-882-7530 or at policetipline@ewingnj.org.