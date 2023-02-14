BREAKING: Michigan shooter threatened Ewing public schools, Ewing Schools closed due to threat

By Signal Editorial Staff

Ewing Township schools are closed today due to an “unconfirmed school threat,” according to the police.

According to a new Facebook post, at 6 a.m., the New Jersey State Police notified the Ewing Police Department that Anthony McRae, 43, perpetrator of a mass shooting incident in Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, had “local ties to Ewing Township.”

The Michagan police found a note in his pocket that mentioned Ewing High School and Fisher Middle School. After investigation, the police discovered McRae had a “history of mental illness” but had not lived in Ewing for “several years.”

“After further investigation, it has been determined that the incident is isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools,” the post stated.

In another Facebook post, the Ewing Township Police Department stated that officers and agencies will be deployed to public and private schools throughout the township. Officers from surrounding municipalities have been asked to aid in protection.

“This action is being done out of an abundance of caution,” the post read.

The Department said that there is no active threat, but that the investigation is ongoing at this time. According to NJ.com, the Trenton Police Department also sent officers to city schools.

The College alerted students to the closure and locked all academic buildings. Later in the morning, the College alerted the students about the threat announced by the Ewing Police Department. There is no current threat to students. According to ABC News, McRae died from “a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

This morning, all students going to class were required to swipe in using their ID. Since the police determined that there is no threat in Ewing, students can now enter academic buildings without swiping.

This is a developing story.



