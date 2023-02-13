Girl Gains, a new fitness club on campus, gets deep

By Parisa Burton

Staff Writer

The College’s recently founded organization, Girl Gains, held a community bonding event in the Social Sciences building on Wednesday, Feb. 8. There was a terrific turnout of girls thrilled to create DIY motivational bracelets whilst sharing about their fitness journeys.

Girl Gains is a national female weightlifting organization founded by San Diego State University. Its mission is to empower college girls in their fitness journey by promoting a judgment-free community.

“Our core values are community and strength,” said Emma Moley, club co-president and a sophomore management major. “We want girls to know that they are strong and capable. The gym can be anxiety driven and we want girls to know they deserve to take up space.”

According to Moley, the club was officially founded at the College in November 2022. She learned about the national organization through TikTok last year and wanted to implement it in the College community. Moley consulted with Malvika Nair, co-president and sophomore speech major. The two ladies presented it to the student government and began to make a name for themselves on campus.

Girl Gains has a partnership with Pennington CrossFit studio which offers reduced prices for members of the organization. Girl Gains is permitted to work out once a month for $10 and learn from trained professionals.

This particular bracelet making event was special because it enabled girls with similar aspirations to bond and discuss their fitness goals and struggles. Colorful alphabetical beads and string were distributed, offering a creative opportunity to make something special and motivational.

“I really like the bracelets and how each color has its own meaning,” said Cassidy Leonardis, a senior special elementary education major. “Reading ‘I am strong’ can be a tiny extra little motivator at the gym.”

“The club seems like a good way to learn more about exercising,” said Melissa Egan, senior English major. “Everyone is probably scared on some level but working out can be fun.”

Girls were given slips of paper and the task of answering a series of deep questions. Responses were dropped into a box and anonymously read towards the end followed by a motivational open discussion.

“The activity allows girls to realize there are others going through the same things as they are,” Moley said. “There is always someone to help with your journey.”

One note read, “The hardest part of my fitness journey is not comparing myself to other bodies.”

Girls on the E-board offered motivational pieces of advice after listening to each note. They instilled confidence in the ladies and emphasized that they deserve to take up space in the gym. Additionally, going to the gym to achieve a certain body type is an unrealistic goal to set for yourself.

“Don’t worry about what anyone else is doing but do what you enjoy,” Leonardis said. “Challenge yourself but don’t push yourself to impossible limits. It’s about you, not anyone else, so do what makes you happy.”

A big part of the reason for the terrific turnout is that girls at the College feel lost at the gym and wish to solicit fitness advice from other women or find the sense of community they are missing in a male-dominated space.

“I am super surprised by how many people are here,” said Violet Donahue, a freshman criminology major. “It’s a big organization. I’m here to build healthier habits for myself.”

Moley discusses how there are nearly 200 girls in an active GroupMe chat, so it is easy to find gym friends with similar goals. The organization also offers a Google form that allows people to be paired up with a gym buddy.

“The best part of this organization is spending time with other women going through diverse or similar fitness journeys and educating each other,” said Lindsey Bernardi, a freshman English major. “No one is judging. You are working out for yourself and not for other people in the gym.”

A common theme within the girls is that implementing the gym in their lives allowed them to become more confident and happy.

“I made the gym part of my lifestyle,” Leonardis said. “When I don’t work out, I feel ‘blah.’ It boosts my confidence and happiness.” She added that her favorite workouts are walking and Pilates.

According to Moley, the organization has held a variety of other events this school year like paint bonding, fitness terminology Kahoots, nutrition meetings and general interest sessions. The club is looking forward to a seminar with a CrossFit coach and Zoom panels with nutritionists.

“From the short time I’ve been on campus I’ve had people come up to me and tell me how much this organization will change the campus community,” Moley said. “It gives us the motivation to keep doing what we’re doing. It can be intimidating starting a fitness journey, and it’s nice to have people lift you up. [It’s] something this community will thrive on.”