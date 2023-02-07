Lambda Theta Alpha gives back with ‘Feel Better With a Letter’ event

By Grace Murphy

Staff Writer

Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Incorporated (Gamma Chapter) held their first “Feel Better with a Letter” event in the Brower Student Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in which students could make cards to send to children at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The event was led by Donna Gedin, a sophomore biology major and sorority president, and Nelly Sanchez, a senior Interactive Multimedia major and sorority vice president.

“[The goal is] definitely inspiration,” Sanchez said. “We know a lot of organizations on campus do have these philanthropies and community partners, and it’s just to show that a little bit of your day can mean a lot to someone later on.”

The booth was set up by the main staircase and near the doors, drawing the eye of many students entering the Student Center.

Freshman kinesiology and health sciences major Bella Lopa was one of these students who stopped by the table.

“In high school I was the co-president for the Crafts for a Cause Club, which basically did the same thing about making crafts to send to people who are in need and just need a good pick-me-up,” Lopa said. “I thought these letters were important, and the cause resonated with me.”

The table provided construction paper, markers, colored pencils and pens to create get well cards to the children of St. Jude’s. Many of these cards included inspirational messages and drawings meant to bring smiles to these children.

Another student, freshman psychology major Marissa Donohoe, took a few minutes out of their day to stop by and make a card.

“I decided to write a letter because I wanted to try and make a positive impact on these children during their difficult time,” Donohoe said. “By writing this letter I hope to uplift at least one kid’s spirit.”

Lambda Theta Alpha has chosen St. Jude’s as their national philanthropy, meaning they have made it their focus to fundraise and raise awareness for the organization as much as they can. Along with this event, they have also held walks, runs and galas to help their cause. Currently, over $550,000 have been raised throughout all chapters, making them one of the hospital’s largest partners.

Lambda Theta Alpha will also hold a vision board making event called Let’s See the Vision on Feb. 6, as well as a Red Flags and Green Flags event about recognizing the goods and bads of relationships coming up on Feb. 16.

“If you truly believe in it, your organization will be able to do whatever, to be able to help them benefit from the partnership,” Sanchez said. “From a little bit of your day to larger events, philanthropies are there to inspire and just to continue to give back to the community.”