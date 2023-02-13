Lambda Theta Phi’s Bachata con Horchata event

By Emily Devi Ramkishun

Correspondent

The Gamma chapter of Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity hosted Bachata con Horchata at the inter-cultural center on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Lambda Theta Phi is a multicultural greek organization male fraternity, currently with four active members. Gamma, the third chapter of the fraternity, was established at the College in the 1980s.

“Having different brothers from the 1980s to 1990s, 2000s to 2010 and currently, being built on these principles and being leaders is important and helps the College,” said Raymond Villegas, a sophomore secondary education and history major and the community service and social media chair.

During the event, horchata was being served and students were learning the steps to dance bachata with music in the background. Bachata is a musical genre and a dance widely known in Latin America, Spain and Mexico, and horchata is a rice water beverage with cinnamon, sugar and vanilla that originated in Spain. The ingredients vary throughout different Spanish-speaking countries.

“Events like this are really beautiful because it brings everyone together to embrace the Latin culture,” said Jocelynn Torres, a senior public health major and the vice president of the Unified Greek Council.

Lambda is the first and only multicultural organization that just salutes, which can be explained as poetry in motion. Saluting is a sign of respect and unity honoring the organization’s past and ongoing accomplishments.

“[The mission is] to empower Latino males to become its highest potential in academics, scholarships, brotherhood and pride,” said Michael Franco-Garcia, a senior computer engineering major and president of the fraternity.

Some events they hold are clothing drives, sexual awareness, education, dancing and sports events. They also give back to the Trenton and Hamilton community through volunteering. Lambda will be hosting many events in the upcoming month of April since it's known as the founding month.

“[For] students who maybe feel lost and kind of [out of] place, here makes them feel at home or feels like there is a community here for them,” said Marissa Peña, a senior psychology major and the vice president of Union Latina when referencing diversity on campus.

According to Lambda’s website, “Lambda is the product of vision, strength, and unity.”

“[It’s] Latin based, not Latin exclusive,” said Villegas.

Follow @tcnj_lambdas on Instagram and https://tcnjlambdas.weebly.com/fraternal-history.html to learn more about the organization.