Sports

The College’s Wrestling: Lions fall to Ithaca College in a tough battle

<p><strong>The College’s Wrestling in loss to Ithaca College (Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Alagna).</strong></p>

Joey Bachich 
Staff Writer

Lions wrestling fell to a solid Ithaca College squad in a close match, 19-17. 

184 pounder Quinn Haddad added another win to his fantastic senior season with a win over Ithaca’s Ryan Galka 15-4. Sophomore Nick Sacco (165) and senior Reid Colella (174) both came away with close victories and kept the match close. However, this effort was not enough to overcome Ithaca’s lower weight wrestlers, and the Lions just fell short. 

A huge match for the College on Feb. 4 is set to take place as they face Stevens Institute of Technology late in the season. 

Stevens Institute of Technology comes in with junior Hunter Gutierrez (149) whose score this season is 17-4 and sophomore Luke Hoerle (125) who is at a staggering 18-3.  

With only a few matches left before the NCAA Mideast Regional, the College looks to get back on the right track with a big win on Saturday. 

