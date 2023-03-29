The College’s Physics Club finishes off March Madness with Momentum Mayhem

By Parisa Burton

Staff Writer

The physics club finished off its four-part event series, March Madness with Momentum Mayhem, with an inflatable obstacle course for all students in the Browser Student Center on Friday, March 24. Students took advantage of the opportunity to participate in the fun-filled challenge for free.

Kayla Wason, a sophomore physics secondary education major and physics club president-elect, explained the physics behind the course. She stated that one’s body increases in momentum as they complete the course.

“It is a really intense ninja warrior-style obstacle course that causes you to put your entire body into it,” Wason said.

Student participants found it to be quite a challenge to complete.

“It was easier in the first half, but in the second half the stairs start to drop through so you don’t have any support, and I fell right through, so I had to do it over again,” said Dean Klunk, junior physics major and physics club chairman of the board.

Other events in the March Madness series included a bridge building competition, egg drop competition and a jeopardy style event.

According to Klunk, the physics club saw similar numbers between physics and non-physics club member participants. Blasting loud music worked to draw in students grabbing lunch from the student center.

The course had a competitive edge to it because students could race their friends, and the event had other attributes like free stickers and tattoos.

“It’s a battle of the classes style so we have been averaging the fastest time of the frequenters,” Wason said, “but it’s more so for the fun and enjoyment of the campus than it is competitive.”

Although this is the first obstacle course event that the physics club has held, they held a lot of other fun events, like bringing a laser tag arena to the student center in the fall semester.

This time of the semester can generate a lot of student stress, and this event provided a welcoming break and stress reliever for all.

“I just came from a 9:30 a.m. class and I needed this,” Klunk said. “It was really nice to just let loose for a little.” He added that it was a nice change for the physics club from the more technical stuff they do to letting loose and having fun.

The physics club always aims to translate science related topics to something fun for people to do. Momentum Mayhem was the biggest event of the series, but they have plenty more events to come.

Students can also look forward to an annual star party located in the Science Complex and future observatory shows.

“We really love to do big and extravagant events that bring in the entirety of campus that are completely free to all students on campus to get our names out there,” said Wason.