The heart behind rock & roll: ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ review

By Sara Nigro

Staff Writer

“Daisy Jones and the Six,” the highly anticipated screen adaptation of the best-selling novel by the same name, was released March 3 on Amazon Prime.

The first three episodes were released, while the rest of the 10 episode series is set to roll out weekly until March 24. The show is a mini-series starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Camilla Morrone.

Full of interviews with multifaceted characters, flashbacks of the 1970’s music scene and heartbreaking relationships, the series brings an intensity that is so honest, it feels like the story and characters are real.

Keough stars as Daisy Jones, the eclectic and messy up-and-coming singer and songwriter who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Claflin, known for starring in many other book-to-film adaptations like “The Hunger Game” trilogy and “Me Before You,” plays her opposite, Billy Dunne. Dunne is stubborn and controlling, but musically talented enough to form the most popular band in the world, with the help of Daisy Jones, of course.

After a few years spent working on their own music, the two are drawn to sing and write together by their producer. While creating and performing their album together, they both struggle with toxic relationships, addiction and most importantly, their relationship with each other.

Following the structure that the book was written in, the show alternates between a documentary style in the present day, and flashbacks to the past. In the present, a journalist separately interviews the band members, and in the past, as they recount the events from the 70s.

I had read the book prior to watching the show which allows for an easy comparison between the two. The author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, was a producer for the show, which I think helped bring her vision to life on the screen.

There are many quotes that are taken directly from the book and fit perfectly into the script. My favorite is when Daisy Jones says, “I’m not the muse. I’m the somebody,” as she argues with someone who wants to use her creativity and ideas for their own gain.

The authenticity is very prevalent to viewers, and the changes that have been made often highlight bits that may have been missing.

For example, in the book, Daisy Jones’ friend and roommate, Simone Jackson, is seen as a minor character whose sole purpose is to help Daisy. In the show, she has more depth and character development as she is shown pursuing relationships with other women and recording in the studio for her own album.

Another change was completely writing out the character of Pete, replacing him with another band member named Chuck. I don’t see this one as necessary to the story, but the character was somewhat irrelevant to begin with so the plot seems mostly unaffected.

Since the series centers around a fictional band, readers of the book have long wanted to hear what Reid envisioned, and now they can. The official album “AURORA” by Daisy Jones and the Six was released on March 2 and consists of 11 songs.

In addition to the album, music that is featured in the episodes are being released as well, including songs from The Dunne Brothers, the former band name of The Six, and Simone Jackson. The incorporation of the songs not only in the series, but also onto streaming platforms, creates an immersive experience for viewers.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” is impactful from an entertainment perspective, demonstrating the fun and interesting aspects of the music scene of the 1970s, while also detailing an important story of addiction of heartache.



