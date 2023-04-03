BREAKING: Rider University students temporarily told to shelter in place after active shooter threat

By Signal Editorial Staff

Rider University students have received multiple campus-wide messages regarding a “threat of a potential active shooter.” Students had been told to shelter in place, but the order was lifted at 2:08 p.m. after the University’s Department of Public Safety confirmed that there was no longer a threat.

An alert sent at 2:08 p.m. said that “shelter in place has been canceled” and “There is no active threat to campus.”

An email sent to students at 1:25 p.m. said “This is NOT a drill” and added that Lawrence Township Police and Rider Public Safety were investigating the potential threat.

Hill Hall, a residential building, was searched by a SWAT team and police dogs, according to @ravenvanboglen on Twitter.

Rider University put out a statement announcing that Lawrence Township Police and Rider Public Safety ﻿determined that there was no threat to the campus.

According to Nj.com, an alert to students clarified that “No confirmed active shooter at this time, however investigation is ongoing,” adding that classes should not be dismissed.

Lawrence Township Police, according to The Rider News, believes that the threat was a "swatting event," or a police report made specifically to get a large police presence in one area. No arrests have been made at time of writing.

The College’s Campus Police has yet to release a statement and has notified The Signal that there was no involvement with the College.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.





