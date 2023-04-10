Taylor Swift’s coming to New Jersey! Here’s what you need to know

By Chiara Piacentini

Staff Writer

It’s finally happening! In a tour that spans five months across 20 cities, Taylor Swift will be making her appearance in East Rutherford, N.J. on May 26, 27, and 28 at the largest NFL venue in the country: MetLife Stadium. Special guests Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will start off the show on May 26 while Gracie Abrams and Bridgiers will play the opening acts for May 27.

The “Anti-Hero” singer kicked off her Eras Tour on March 17 with an impressive performance at State Farm stadium in Glendale, A.Z., rattling off 44 songs in a record three hours and fifteen minutes. This choice was meant to highlight key songs from each of her albums she’s made throughout her entire 17-year career — hence, the reason she coined the title “Eras Tour.”

And that’s not the only trick she had up her sleeve. In a viral video that has amassed over three million views on TikTok, a fan caught Swift hiding in a fake cleaning bin backstage. The cart was moved by what appeared to be two janitors who pushed the faux container behind the stage curtains. We then catch a glimpse of Swift popping out of the cart in her sparkling leotard and silver boots before disappearing to enter the stage of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, T.X.

As for what songs she’s going to play, anything’s on the table. While it’s likely that she’ll play some of her top hits along with most of her tracks on the setlist, she plans to play several surprise songs at each stop.

“[Y]ou think you can just scroll and know the setlist…Let it be said about the Eras Tour — we’re tricksty,” Swift said of this plan on-stage in Arlington.

So, while you can expect some surprises from Swift, you can also request her to play a song you want.

“I do take requests if they’re phrased in a polite way,” she said.

In fact, according to NME, her first surprise song was requested by “one of [her] closest friends and [her] collaborator of dreams, Jack Antonoff.” She revealed which one it was by immediately following up with the music to “Death by a Thousand Cuts.” She intends to sing this track on tour again though to redeem herself because she had to pause mid-song to remember some of the lyrics. Granted, there are 17 dates between her next show on April 13 and her first appearance in East Rutherford, but who knows? She might decide to play it again in New Jersey.

Now, if you’re looking to book your trip to MetLife this late in the game, there’s still a chance for you to grab a seat. Tickets are available on secondary market sites such as Stubhub, TicketNetwork, and Vivid Seats. Just be aware that even the cheapest remaining seats cost upwards of $745!