World Art Day celebrated at the College

By Isabella Darcy

Staff Writer

Members of the College community showcased and sold art and led workshops at the College on Saturday, April 15 during the Day of Art event. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., vendors sold jewelry, paintings and anything that falls under the umbrella of art. There were also interactive craft tables, art displays and art workshops.

Student Government's Campus and Community Relations Committee planned and hosted the event to celebrate World Art Day.

“Trenton and Ewing have a very dominant art culture, and so do the students here at the College, so I wanted an event that would celebrate the art in our community,” said sophomore history and secondary special education major Trish Le.

Trish Le is vice president for campus and community relations on the Student Government cabinet, where she works to engage the campus community with surrounding communities.

“I feel like our school has some misconceptions about the town we live in being a part of Trenton and being a part of Ewing, so I wanted to find something that could bridge that gap in our relationship,” Trish Le said.

One workshop spread knowledge about how herbs can be utilized for self-care, and how self-care is important for creating art. About half of those who were running workshops, crafts and vending were from Ewing Township.

Michelle Le, 25, was selling her handmade crochet. She began this craft two years ago to relieve stress, and now sells her work on Etsy and Instagram.

“I’m not getting much exposure online, so I’m hoping that I get more here,” Michelle Le said.

The Day of Art was her first experience as an in-person vendor. In the past, she has found it difficult to find a place to sell her art.

“I think it’s kind of hard to find events because you don’t always know where they are,” Michelle Le said.

The other half of those running workshops, crafts and vending were from the College.

Freshman history and elementary education major Olivia Latimer was selling her handmade jewelry, knitting and poster versions of her paintings.

Latimer is often inspired by the people in her life to create art.

“I value family very much so I like to show that in my art,” Latimer said. “My whole senior year art project was following food surrounding family memories, so one poster is a cake that I made for my brother on his birthday and another poster has my grandmother's hands on it.”

Latimer said that she learned how to knit from a teacher, and how to make jewelry from a friend.

Freshman political science major Andrea LaMorticella was also selling jewelry. In her display were beaded necklaces, earrings, phone charms and keychains.

LaMorticella sells her products online on Etsy and Depop, but had only sold as an in-person vendor a couple of times before Day of Art.

“I decided that just because I do have a business that I would participate, so I'm just very excited,” LaMorticella said.

The Day of Art was not just for buying and selling. Rather, it was also an opportunity for members of the College community to join together and appreciate the fine arts.