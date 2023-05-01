Aaron Rodgers traded to New York Jets for multiple picks

By Andrew Martinez

Correspondent

After 18 years of playing with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers is finally moving on to the “big apple.” It was announced April 24 that the 39-year-old veteran would be traded in addition to Green Bay's 15th overall pick this year to the Jets in exchange for their 13th overall pick this year, a fifth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick from this year, as well as a conditional second-round pick in 2024.

For a long time, both parties had shown signs of wanting to head in different directions. Rodgers had expressed his unhappiness with Green Bay for quite some time. For years, Rodgers had never gotten the help he wanted on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Then, after star wide receiver Davante Adams was traded by the Packers, Rodgers had to deal with a receiving core that led the league in passes dropped last year. Between that and missing the playoffs for a second straight season, Rodgers had finally had enough.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on March 15, Rodgers announced that he would intend to play in the NFL again, this time for the New York Jets. However, this was not an official announcement and a trade did not go through for some time due to the Packers holding out for a deal they considered acceptable. It took about a month before the deal was finalized and Rodgers could go to his new team.

With their new addition at QB, the Jets are looking to make a deep postseason run for next year. New York had a strong start going into the bye at 6-3 last year. However, after some horrible offensive performances, including one against New England where they produced 103 yards of total offense, they started to collapse. Having some nice offensive pieces around the perimeter such as Garrett Wilson and on the ground with Breece Hall, it seemed as though the Jets were one position away from having an offense that can be reckoned with. And with the 18-year veteran coming to the team, it seems as though the Jets fill the hole they so desperately needed, and they are going to need all the help they can get next year. Both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills made the playoffs last season and there is no sign of either team slowing down any time soon. This proves the race to the top spot in AFC East will be all the more competitive than last year. This division just got much more fun to watch.



