Women’s Lacrosse - Lions win NJAC for the 12th year in a row

By Joey Bachich

Staff Writer

Summary

The Lions faced off against Rowan University in the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament final where they looked to secure their 12th consecutive NJAC championship. The Lions came out hot in the first quarter scoring nine, led by Anna Wright who scored four and Ally Tobler who scored three. The Lions were up six at halftime with a score of 11-5. In the second half the Lions held on to the lead and ended the game 16-9. Ally Tobler scored five goals, Anna Wright ended with four goals and an assist, Anna Devlin chipped in with three goals and an assist, and Katherine Naiburg added in two goals and three assists. Goalie Julia Charest ended the game with 11 saves on the day.

History

With a win, the Lions obtain their 12th consecutive NJAC championship. The Lions punched their ticket into the NCAA tournament and got a bye week along with a home playoff game against the winner of Messiah University v.s. St. Mary’s (MD). The Lions are on a 37 year run of making the NCAA tournament and are looking to win the National Title for the first time since 2006.

What's Ahead

The Lions will face the winner of No. 11 Messiah University and St. Mary’s (MD) at home on Sunday, May 14. The Lions are in the same side of the bracket as undefeated Middlebury University, but they have a few games to win before they face off against the best team in the country. Since April 1, the Lions have a record of 8-1 so they are going into the tournament in a good run of form.



