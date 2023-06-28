Letter to the Editor: Cabinet should be replaced

To the Editor:

One of the first steps that the new interim president should take is to ask for the resignation of Dr. Foster’s Cabinet and leadership team. They collectively have caused the decline of the College, tarnished its reputation and damaged its long-term future. Removing Dr. Foster is not sufficient if the remainder of the leadership stays. Mark my words that if the top leadership in Student Affairs, Development, Operations and Admissions are not changed, the rapid decline of the College will continue, regardless of who is at the helm.

TCNJ Staff Member

Editorial note: The editorial team has agreed to grant the author anonymity due to the nature of the letter. For more information on The Signal’s use of anonymous sources, please visit our policies page.