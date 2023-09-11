By Matthew Kaufman

Managing Editor

Nearby Trenton Public Schools are currently in a shelter-in-place after an email containing “threatening language” was sent to district officials, according to the district’s website.

The notice states: “During shelter-in-place, normal activity can take place in the building, but no one is able to enter or exit. The safety of our staff and students is our top priority. We will provide updates as information is made available.”

Trenton Police have been notified and are working with the district to investigate the threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.