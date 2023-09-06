OPINION: The Republican Party is moving further to the right…and it will backfire

The most recent Republican Party debate was…interesting to say the least. The debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was filled with the likes of a former senator, former governors, current governors and a former vice president. The debate was jarringly missing the Former President and current front running GOP candidate Donald Trump. Whether he skipped the debate due to fear of further legal scrutiny or because he is confident in his lead is irrelevant. The current discussion should be focused on what is happening in the Republican party.

The debate was filled with usual Republican party talking points such as reducing government spending and cutting taxes. But beyond the typical elevator pitch on why government spending is bad was something much more sinister. Each of the candidates demonstrated their support for far right policies.

Not even 30 minutes into the debate, the candidates received a question about the validity of climate change. Vivek Ramaswamy, with no hesitation claimed that climate change was a “hoax.” Something that is universally agreed upon by scientists and is obvious to anyone who has been outside in the past few years, has been declared a hoax by the fourth place GOP candidate. The Florida governor completely dodged the question regarding climate change.

The current Republican party has also embraced the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It is very clear that this is an unpopular position. So unpopular that even voters in red states have voiced their disapproval of the decision at the ballot box. For example in 2022, a ballot measure in Kansas asked “Should the Kansas constitution be amended to remove protections of abortion rights?”. 59% of the state voted “No.” A majority of Kentucky voters also rejected a similar ballot measure during the 2022 midterm elections. So, why did almost every GOP candidate on the debate stage embrace the unpopular decision? I genuinely do not know.

The topic of immigration brought some of the most fascistic talking points out of the candidates. Ron Desantis was very clear about how he would use “lethal force” at the southern border and treat border crossers as “terrorists.” Former Vice President Mike Pence also stated he would send forces into Mexico to fight cartels. Even supposedly “moderate” candidate Chris Christie said he would send illegal immigrants back to their country of origin.

I believe the further to the right the GOP goes, the harder it will be for them to win elections. Barring the fact the GOP has not won the popular vote since 2004, it is obvious the American people know what they want. They know the difference between policies that benefit them and culture war issues. Only time will tell for sure how moving further right will affect the Republican Party electorally.





