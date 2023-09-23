Student Government meets to discuss upcoming semester

By Briana Keenan

Staff Writer

The College’s Student Government (SG) held a general body meeting to discuss their plans to make student resources more accessible, their policies and to introduce general knowledge about the organization to new members on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m.

Members of the executive board gave updates regarding meetings with staff, committees and the topics that were discussed.

Executive President Dylan Nguyen and Executive Vice President Jared Williams gave a presentation explaining the organization’s procedures including proposing resolutions and what that might look like. Resolutions can influence work in policy at higher levels for the College.

“It's a great power we have,” Williams said.

Resolutions allow for members of SG to take a stance on an issue and can influence policy at the College. Examples of past resolutions include meal equivalency and updating the Primary Academic Web Services (PAWS) to be more user friendly.

In order for a resolution to pass, it needs ⅔, or 67%, of the general body to vote “aye,” which is in favor of the proposal.

Nguyen was able to help create a new course registration system from a resolution, Civitas Learning, which is set to replace PAWS in spring 2024.

“PAWS will still be around, but its use of class registration will become obsolete,” Nguyen said. “There is a small cohort of students who will test it out this fall to see if there are any issues that need to be worked out before it is released campuswide.”

Recently, students and faculty have been facing issues with PAWS and have been unable to access their account. Specifically, students with outstanding financial balances have lost access to PAWS and Canvas.

Throughout the meeting, members of the executive board gave governance reports, cabinet reports and cohort reports.

Governance reports highlight ten different committees that work on campus and have one or two representatives on each. Some examples include the Committee on Strategic Planning and Priorities, Committee on Inclusive Excellence and Committee on Academic Programs.

Cabinet reports are given by the members to share what they have done within their respective roles for the week.

The senators for each academic school, class representatives and delegates gave cohort reports.

Since this was one of the earlier meetings of the year, most of the reports highlighted meetings — whether scheduled or completed — that discussed plans for the year in each respective area.

There were no old business, new business or advisor reports for the meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a motion was made to go into closed session, and the general members were dismissed.