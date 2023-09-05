The College offers tuberculosis testing to aid students of all different majors

By Catherine Gonzalez

Features Editor

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the Education Building, the College ran the first of their two days of tuberculosis (TB) test administration offered to students this semester. Test readings took place at the same time and place two days later on Friday, Sept. 2.

The College’s current TB clinic only administers TB skin tests and not TB blood tests. TB skin tests take no longer than a few minutes and are administered by using a needle and syringe to inject tuberculin directly under the top layer of a person’s skin. The injection leaves a small mark, indicating where the people who check the results two days later should feel the testee’s arm for swelling or a raised hardness.

Students at the College are required to take a TB test for many different reasons, including participation in the College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and field experiences as nursing or education majors. They are also required to take a TB test if they have recently traveled somewhere with a high TB rate, been in contact with somebody who has tested positive for TB and to satisfy the College’s health requirements for admission on campus as a student if they respond “Yes” to any questions on the TB Screening Questionnaire.

Students took advantage of the first TB test available by paying a $20 fee in cash at the door. They did not need to schedule an appointment beforehand.

“I was debating whether or not to just schedule an appointment with CVS or to just come here, but then I realized how tired I was gonna be once I moved in and everything and I was like ‘you know what? It’s OK. I’ll just walk over here and do it,” said senior English Secondary Education major Julia Poylangada, who got tested for TB in preparation for her clinical experience as a student teacher. “I just walked on over and tried to be one of the first people in line. It’s pretty quick, so all convenient.”

The TB tests are administered by nursing students at the College. Volunteers received training before either administering or reading TB tests.

“The Student Nursing Association usually helps out. [This event] was open to any members [of the group],” said junior nursing major Simran Mann.

While staff at the College did assist at and supervise the event, the TB clinic was essentially being run by students for students.

“I didn’t know that most of these students here were becoming teachers and getting ready for their clinical placement,” Mann said. “It was nice seeing how the different schools collaborate with each other and how the college community comes together to support one another with these initiatives.”

Students who would like to be tested for TB on campus may attend the second and last day of testing on Tuesday, Sept. 5, between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Ed 212. Readings will occur at the same time and place on Thursday, Sept. 7.