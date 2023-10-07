OPINION: The first month of school is for adjustment

By Jasmine Fleming

Contributor

After a long, rigorous month of starting or returning to the College, many students are finally getting the hang of the school schedule. Our schedules are filled with papers, labs and reading. We are trying to find a balance between academics and activities.

We are already stressed about how much work we have, and nervous about how much we can handle with clubs, the workload and the drive — for commuting students. We are excited to continue our clubs, attend events and make new friends.

We are participating in different activities and projects. Some of us are working while going to school. Others are doing internships. We are studying and figuring out how to balance the workload, hanging out with friends and getting an education.

I asked a few people about the transition and adjusting to college life again during the weeks of September. It was a tough transition for them, but with the help of friends and getting acquainted with the work and studying.

“The transition to school was rocky,” sophomore political science major Sarah Kasziba-O’Rahilly said. “I was able to get well adjusted to my classes and make new friends which made the transition easier.”

It has been tough transitioning to the new school year and adjusting to the schedule.

Sophomore English major Marceline Jean-Louise said that the transition is, “cathartic, yet equally as difficult because of my physical health.”

Sophomore year means that students are more settled and they know what to expect now, but it might be very stressful getting into the groove, even if it has been a month.

“Making sure to keep up with the reading and finishing papers in time without pushing it all to the last minute was definitely a habit I had to break from high school,” Kasziba-O’Rahilly said. “It’s a challenging workload but it does teach me a lot about the material I am studying.”

Learning new habits and skills to stay above that pile of work is something you need in college and your career.

Like Kasziba-O’Rahilly and Jean-Louise, I had a hard time transitioning to school after a long summer break. Balancing the new workload and an internship has been really difficult. Throughout this month, I have been learning to complete homework right away, so I have time for my internship and other things that make me joyful.

Students have much to complete, and some are still adjusting to school life and social life. Most are excited for the school year journey ahead and are ready to continue the heavy workload.

Even though it is hard, tiring, and stressful, we are still having fun and enjoying our college experience, while trying to get our degree.

“Work to put your needs before your work,” Jean-Louise said.

Before focusing on anything, whether it be school work, internships, jobs or relationships, you need to always put yourself and your mental health first because college and life is just hard.

