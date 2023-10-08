OPINION: The Congressional dress code is purely symbolic

By Michael Bulluck

Contributor

There has been a recent change in Congress that has caused an uproar. No, it is not anything that actually matters such as abolishing the filibuster or term limits. This recent uproar was caused by a change to the congressional dress code.

Mid-September saw Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announce that rules regarding the congressional dress code would be extremely relaxed. Plainly put, senators and representatives can wear things such as hoodies, T-shirts, shorts and otherwise casual attire. This change means you may see your representatives and senators sport a T-shirt and shorts as they make decisions regarding your life.

The senator on everyone's mind in regards to this change is Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Fetterman, who ran against Dr. Oz in 2022, was known for voyaging his campaign trail wearing a hoodie and shorts. Ultimately Fetterman won, despite suffering a stroke before the election. John Fetterman brought his signature attire with him as he began to serve in the 118th Congress.

Criticism against the change mounted instantly and aggressively. An article from The Hill titled “Schumer stirs hornet’s nest with dress code change” summarizes these criticisms. It should be noted that the criticism came from politicians across the political spectrum.

Sen. Dick Durbin criticized the change saying, “...I think we need to have standards when it comes to what we’re wearing on the floor of the Senate.” Sen. Joe Manchin, who is also a Democrat, claimed the new dress code “degrades” the institution of Congress.

The more aggressive criticism comes from the Republican party. In a Rolling Stone article titled “Republicans Are Melting Down Over the Relaxed Senate Dress Code,” the Republican party makes their disdain for the decision clear

Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming claimed Fettermen's attire was, “the very sloppiest that a person would dress even if they’re going to a gym by themselves.”

The Republican party clearly did not hold back when criticizing the decision.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis stated, “we need to be lifting up our standards in this country, not dumbing down.”

The congressional dress code is simply a symbolic gesture to respect our so-called “beloved institutions.” For those who see the dress code change as a sign of a decline in American standards, I ask you this, is the issue the clothes or those who wear them?

There is no harm in legislatures wearing a hoodie and shorts to the “sacred” halls of Congress. Constituencies should pay attention to the legislative output of their representatives, not the clothes they wear.





