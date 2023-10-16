Cop Shop: The wallet, the catalytic converter and the pimp

The Signal and Campus Police work together on a weekly basis to inform the campus community about crime around campus. All records are public records but do not contain personal information. Some information provided may be triggering for some students.

By Liz Ciocher

Arts & Entertainment Editor

There have been four reported incidents of crime reported to Campus Police since the start of the fall semester. These incidents will be listed in order chronologically, not in order of relevance.

September 8: Lost Wallet in Education Building

A student reported his wallet missing while residing in the Education Building.

There was an unknown amount of cash in the wallet, but the loss of government identification and debit cards were missing with the wallet.

There were no suspects. Campus Police suspects the student may have lost or dropped the wallet en route to the Education Building.

September 15: Catalytic Converter Stolen from Student’s Car

After noticing her car was unusually loud, a student reported theft and damages done to her car, citing a missing catalytic converter.

Originally unsure of what the damages were, the student referred to a message sent out by Campus Police earlier in the semester warning students of catalytic converter thefts. Upon further investigation, the student found her exhaust disconnected from her muffler. She took her vehicle to a mechanic who confirmed the converter was stolen.

The location and exact timing of the incident is unknown, the student has parked her car in various parking lots on campus. There are no suspects, as the thieves managed to avoid security camera footage in all parking lots.

These damages can be covered by insurance, but otherwise sum up to about $2,500 in repairs.

September 19: Student receives threats from Pimp

In the afternoon of Sept. 19, Campus Police received a call from a student in a bathroom stall in Brower Student Center, requesting a police escort to class and fearing for his life. When police arrived, the student presented the officers with photos on his cell phone of dismembered human remains he received in a text message as a threat.

Police escorted the student to his class and requested he come down to the station when he was finished to explain the nature of the threats.

After deliberation and confusion, the police managed to piece together the story of the incident.

Earlier in the day, the student was using a mobile device to access adult content online and was redirected to a website for soliciting prostitution. After further inquiry, the student made a selection and reached out to her via Whatsapp.

The student was then in connection with the prostitute and her pimp, and made two separate payments of $81.62 and $41.46. The student and prostitute arranged to meet at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, a six minute drive from the College.

Upon arrival at the hotel, the student received a call from the pimp, ordering a third payment of $400.

The student refused to make the payment, came in contact with the prostitute and told her he changed his mind and was going home.

The student returned to campus without receiving any services, but then began to receive the threatening messages from the pimp.

At Campus Police’s advisement, the student blocked all phone numbers involved and was subsequently left alone.

October 1: Intruder in Phelps Hall

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1, a Phelps Hall resident advisor made a call to Campus Police citing an intruder sitting in the hall’s common area.

The intruder was identified as a repeat offender by the police, a college-age person undergoing some family troubles in search for a place to stay. Witnesses also confirmed the intruder disclosed having an intention to “meet girls.”

According to another witness, the intruder began making uncomfortable remarks to the girls in the building in this attempt.

Campus Police conducted a pat search before escorting him to the station. After further discussion and regulation, officers escorted the intruder off campus to a nearby 7/11 at his request.