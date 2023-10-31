OPINION: Fall serves the best fashion every year

By Aimee Bulger

Staff Writer

Cycles of fashion pass season to season like leaves on a tree. Each is distinct by the clothing and trends within each time of the year. However, fall contains arguably the best set of fashion of the four seasons.

The sweaters, the layering, the accessories all offer so many more options than the warmer or colder counterparts. With fall, one can be more expressive and creative with their outfits as there is more to play with.

Fall is a fickle season, especially in New Jersey. The weather changes frequently from day to day, hot to cold. This allows for the options of both warmer and cooler clothes to be worn throughout the season without any discomfort. Being able to wake up and decide between jeans or sweats, a sweater or a t-shirt is one of this state’s gifts or curse to the indecisive, depending on how you look at it.

Walking around the College’s campus so far this fall, I’ve noticed a wonderful variety of expression through fashion, especially as the weather begins to cool down. When it is hot out, the options for comfortable clothing are limited, similarly to when it becomes colder in the winter months. Fall is the perfect balanced season, allowing for total autonomy over outfits, not having to conform to extreme heat or chill. Whether you are walking to class, carving pumpkins or picking apples, there is an outfit option for all tastes and styles.

Chunky sweaters, jeans, hoodies, cute tops, skirts and so much more are all perfect options for a fall outfit. The ability to wear both a crop top and a heavy sweater within the same month allows for such a fun closet to be built. I tend to lean towards a sweater and jeans with a fall classic pair of Doc Martens. The combinations and comfort is endless in this perfect time of the year.

Accessories for fall are also endless, adding to the fun and fashionable combinations that can be made. From jewelry, to hats, to scarves, layers and pizzazz are added to an outfit. Boots are also a staple for fall, and my personal wardrobe as well. Every color is in season as well, and nothing is too bright or too dark for the ever changing weather of autumn.

Not only does fall fashion provide numerous ways to be stylish, the weather, deemed by many as “sweater weather” is the perfect time for those who desire comfort over style. Hoodies and sweats can be worn daily without sweating. This season is the perfect time for one to melt away in the fabric of their favorite hoodie.

Being able to pull your favorite sweaters and cardigans out of storage to pair with the perfect pair of ripped jeans is unmatched by any other seasonal trend. The colors, accessories, layers and endless combinations all combine to make fall fashion the best seasonal fashion of the year. Before it gets too cold, and right after it's too hot, a perfectly structured and layered outfit is born. Paired with the perfect playlist and pumpkin flavored drink, the fashion of fall is the most individualized and adorable of the whole year.