Environmental Club joins NYC’s fossil fuel protest

By Karla Fonseca

Staff Writer

The College’s Environmental Club attended the New York City March to End Fossil Fuels on Sept. 17. The environmental club, with the guidance and support of Dr. Miriam Shakow and Katie Khan, organized 18 TCNJ students to attend the NYC March to End Fossil Fuels.

The President of the Environmental Club and secondary education biology major, Bryan Wood, said, “We partnered with the Food and Water Watch network to provide public transportation into the city where we marched across twelve blocks, demanding a just transition away from fossil fuels.”

The march took place the weekend before the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit on Sept. 20. This summit took place in New York and protesters of the march called on the Biden Administration to move away from fossil fuel-related projects.

“Over 75,000 people attended the march in NYC and rallied in front of the United Nations as they prepared for the Climate Ambition Summit,” Wood said.

Along with the Environmental Club of the College, many organizations contributed to the success of the historic March. This environment fostered a sense of collaboration and inspiration among the groups.

“There were a lot of local organizations at the event with a lot of people giving speeches,” said Kirthana Krishnamurthy, junior biology major and Vice President of the Environmental Club. “The organizations were also sharing information with each other. There were a lot of college groups there also. They were sharing information, for collaboration and things to do in the future.”

“There were some people from Yale, who came from Connecticut. Fridays for Future also came and they are a pretty big organization,” Krishnamurthy added.“The march was a cool experience and different from other stuff the club has done. We’ve been trying to get away from beach clean-ups, where one person takes a car and it’s just a lot of emissions to travel far away. This was cool because it involved meeting other [environmental] groups, going to a march, and taking the train, which is more sustainable.”

The Environmental Club felt inclined to join in support of the March’s mission, with hopes of attending more events like this in the future.